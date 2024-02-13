Head of UN nuclear watchdog says Iran not ‘fully transparent’ about enrichment program

The warning came two days after the military displayed a series of missiles at celebrations of the Islamic Republic’s 45th anniversary.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog warned on Tuesday that Iran is “not being completely transparent” regarding its nuclear program, especially after an official who once led Tehran’s program declared that The Islamic Republic has all the pieces for the weapon “in our hands.” ,

Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, referred to comments made by Ali Akbar Salehi this weekend.

When it comes to nuclear activities, Iran is presenting a face that is not entirely transparent. “This undoubtedly increases the risks,” Grossi warned. “Recently there has been more and more loose talk about nuclear weapons, including with Iran. A very senior officer said, Actually, we have everything, it is different. Well, please let me know what you have.

Grossi did not identify the officer. However, Salehi appeared on an Iranian state television show late Sunday night and said the country had everything needed to produce the weapon.

“We have all the (pieces of) nuclear science and technology. Let me give an example,” Salehi said. “What does the car need? It needs a chassis, it needs an engine, it needs a steering wheel, it needs a gearbox. Have you made a gearbox? I said yes. engine? But each one is for its own purpose.”

Salehi made similar comments on Saturday also.

“It is in our hands,” he said.

Grossi saw an “accumulation of complications” in the broader Middle East amid Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Since the breakdown of a 2015 agreement with several world powers that allowed it to continue enriching uranium below a certain limit, Iran has conducted nuclear enrichment well below weapons-grade levels. Tehran has accumulated enough enriched uranium to make multiple weapons if it wanted.

However, US intelligence agencies and others assess that Iran has not yet launched a full-fledged weapons program.

Israel is widely agreed that it has nuclear weapons of its own, but it pursues a policy of neither confirming nor denying the existence of any such program.

