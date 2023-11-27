He wrote an 'escape plan' to quit his job and go to an island. She is now earning around $300,000 per year

In 2007, Marla Bainbridge Martinez went on a vacation that changed her life.

He visited Isla Mujeres, a five-mile-long Mexican island off the coast of Cancún, and fell in love with it. She returned for regular visits, met other Americans who had moved there, and began to think: “They get a chance to live there. Why don’t I?” The answer was work – she was a consultant at a technology firm, and couldn’t leave her job and go to an island.

To make this big change in his life he needed a plan. So she wrote one: She called it The Escape Plan — “My detailed, step-by-step plan for how I was going to quit my job and move to a Caribbean island,” she says.

Today that plan has been completed. She operates a business called OIE on Isla Experience, an umbrella for multiple income streams that contributes approximately $300,000 in annual revenue. She books vacation rentals, provides concierge services for tourists, provides a private chef for people staying in vacation rentals, operates a small cantina, produces island-related merchandise, and houses local Website designs for owners.

So, what was in that escape plan? Here, she breaks it down.

writing an escape plan

Bainbridge’s background is in education and curriculum development — which is to say, she knows how to plan. “I started with the end in mind and worked backwards,” she says. “I mapped it out month by month with goals like monthly milestones.”

In a Google Doc, he outlined the three categories that mattered most:

1. Financial, He took stock of what he had, what he owed and what kind of budget he would need to survive. He called it “Operation Debt Reduction”.

2. network, She listed her most important contacts, along with how they could help her during this moment of transition. For example, did any of them have a job she could pick up? “I was able to pick up side hustles until I had my finger on the pulse of what was needed on the island,” she says.

3. action: He listed the tasks he needed to do to quit his job and move to an island. This included selling his house, his car, many of his possessions, putting other things into storage, etc. “Each action was a step toward reaching the goal,” she says.

What happens after ‘The Escape’

Bainbridge wanted to escape – but of course, his plan had to go further than that. Once she moved to the island in 2010, she needed to earn a livelihood there. But how?

During his first year on Isla Mujeres, he looked for solutions to problems. “Local businesses needed marketing to help them stay competitive,” she says. “I began to fill that need, creating websites for businesses and growing their online presence on the Internet and social media.”

That work led to new connections and opportunities. For example, he started building websites for people who own vacation properties. One client needed more help – not just in building a site, but in getting the business to it. Bainbridge stepped in and eventually took over the site, which it grew from 10 to 100 vacation rental listings.

At each stage, she repeated her process: She did what worked well, then found out what other needs people had. This helped him gain access to nearby venues, such as concierge and private chef services for tourists.

her island life today

Bainbridge has been living her Caribbean dream since 2010, and now loves helping entrepreneurs escape their own fantasies. She says the foundations are simple: If you want to create a life you love, you have to plan for it, get support from your community, and take real action.

“My story is not just about my journey,” she says. “It’s an inspiration for other entrepreneurs to be brave enough to take risks, achieve growth, and refocus on building that life.” “It’s an invitation to walk the same path that they stumbled upon. It’s being intentional and focused about that journey.”

