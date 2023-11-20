He was about to leave his fresh pie business 11 years ago, now he has 5 outlets in Swac

Born in Sibu, Sarawak, John Sim first encountered pastries when he visited Kuala Lumpur with his family when he was in primary school. He remembers encountering various delicious pastries on the shelves of DéliFrance, and even eating 30 small croissants at a time.

As he grew up, John’s love for pastries grew stronger. He moved into the marketing and business development industry since 2002, working primarily in frozen foods.

At one point, he ventured into the seafood trade, which took him to different parts of the world. During his time in South America, he became familiar with the café culture there. For more than 22 days in a row, he would order double-shot espresso and freshly baked pastries.

“When I came back to my country, I dreamed of having a café serving coffee and pastries for my retirement,” he shared. He was 21 years old then.

Now at age 44, John is living that dream through John Pie.

But of course, that dream did not come true so easily.

During his stint as an entrepreneur in the seafood business, he had reached a low point. At this time, a good friend had made a pie for him, which reminded him of his former dream.

Realizing that good pies were difficult to find in Malaysia, he decided he had an opportunity there. However, despite his decade of experience in the food and marketing industry, John actually didn’t have much knowledge on baking, so he turned to books and YouTube to learn.

Armed with his new pie knowledge, he rented a small 60-square-foot kiosk next to the entrance of a supermarket, marking the beginning of John’s Pies.

However, getting started was only half the battle.

Pie with a side of chicken chops

Compared to Western countries, pie in Malaysia doesn’t seem like a big deal, especially the savory kind.

This is something that John confirmed. He said that only a few customers, who tasted proper pies especially while studying abroad, appreciated the dish.

“To pursue my dream, I started selling Taiwanese chicken using the original recipe we created, which gained more popularity than the pie,” he said. “But no one! I wanted a pie shop, not another fried chicken shop.”

Two years passed, and things were not going well. The business almost ran out of capital, and the baker also left. At one point, John actually thought about ending the business and discussed it with his wife, Jolene.

However, a few days later, Jolene notices that the Rainforest Musical Festival is coming up soon and she manages to convince John to give his pie business one last chance.

“If international customers actually say your food is a ‘no’, we will be forced to end it and close the business,” John recalls him saying.

So, he paid the entry fee and expenses, which were around RM2,000 to RM4,000. Since the business was incurring losses for the last two years, the couple had to raise the remaining amount for enrollment in the festival.

John said, “I told myself it’s a do or die situation, so just go and do it.”

It was certainly a gamble, which did not pay off at first. On the first day of the festival, he only managed to earn sales of RM700.

However, there was a queue at the kiosk even before the shop opened the next morning. The crew heated up pies to serve to customers until midnight and received 10 times the previous day’s sales.

“How!” The founder informed. “When the festival ended on Sunday night, the sales we made were equal to a few months’ sales collection from our kiosks in the city.”

With this, John’s dreams come alive again, and John’s pie begins to blossom into something bigger.

getting a bigger piece of the pie

After several years of hard work and increasing demand for the pie, John decided it was time to offer a more permanent and convenient location for the brand’s customers.

Thus, they opened their first proper pie shop in Wisma Phoenix, which the founder explained is an old building and historical landmark in Kuching. There was a high number of pedestrians at this location, taking advantage of which John created a five-foot tall signboard to attract the attention of passersby.

He thought, “The expense is cheaper than advertising in the newspaper.” “After a year, we closed it down to attract attention. “We needed a better, larger space to serve our customers.”

Thus, they moved to a space that was double the size at 300 square feet. From there, they opened more branches. Today, they have a kiosk at the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak campus, a branch at The Spring Mall and a location in Kuching International Airport.

Its menu includes meat pies, a variety of quiches, cottage pie, shepherd’s pie, as well as sweet options like cheese tarts and fruit puffs.

To serve more customers, John Pie has also obtained Halal certification, which was not an easy process.

“The journey was difficult,” John explained. “It took me four years to get our facilities certified under KKM’s MeSTI certification for hygiene and food safety, then later applied for JAKIM’s Halal certification.”

However, throughout his process of applying for Halal certification, the founder explained that he received a lot of encouragement from Muslims, which inspired him to move forward in his journey.

add coffee to the mixture

Not just limited to pastries, John also achieved the café part of his dream. In addition to pies, the menu at his business also includes coffee.

The first coffee bean offered at John’s Pie was a Liberica bean sourced from an artisan coffee roaster in West Malaysia.

To further promote locally farmed beans, John’s Pie began roasting its own beans by hand before upgrading to a coffee roaster last year.

“The idea behind this venture was that pie or pastry and coffee are like a perfect pairing,” John explains.

In addition to espresso coffee, John’s Pie also offers bottled beverages, namely its Nanyang Series Ice Milk Coffee and Nanyang Series Ice Milk Tea, which have become the brand’s signature drinks.

eyes on pie

Outside Sarawak, John’s Pie has a presence in Publica, Kuala Lumpur.

This expansion was made through a licensing agreement, which occurred when a barrister named Dato’ Adeline Ghazali officiated at a wedding ceremony in Kuching.

According to John, a friend of Dato’s Adeline brought him to his Jalan Song location, where he fell in love with Pai. This led to a phone call with John, followed by WhatsApp correspondence over the course of a few months, which ultimately culminated in the decision to bring the brand to KL through licensing.

This occurred around late 2022, and the KL branch eventually opened in July 2023.

John revealed that there are plans to open three more locations in Peninsular Malaysia as well as two more in East Malaysia next year.

“We plan to expand further, possibly through licensing,” he said. “However, we will always prioritize quality and authenticity.”

In the meantime, the team is making several changes to its production processes to prepare for larger scale operations.

During John’s Pie’s 13-year journey, John has undoubtedly experienced a lot of setbacks. In fact, he considers only a few moments as “successful examples”. But people only need a few successes to move forward.

“Here’s my quote that summarizes my experience,” he told the Vulcan Post. “I had an idea, and I just wanted to prove to people that it could work. Unless you make it successful, people will always laugh at you.”

