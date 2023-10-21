He was a friend of Sam Bankman-Fried. Now they could send him to jail for life

Three of Sam Bankman-Fried’s closest former associates have turned against him, and their testimony could help send the former FTX CEO to prison for life. Pictured left to right: Nishad Singh, Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison, and Gary Wang.



Less than a year ago, Sam Bankman-Fried and three of his closest associates in his former crypto empire were living a charmed life in the Bahamas.

But one by one, they turned against Bankman-Fried, leaving their friend and former boss all alone.

They worked side-by-side, helping Bankman-Fried grow cryptocurrency exchange FTX and an investment firm called Alameda Research into billion-dollar businesses, before both companies spectacularly collapsed last year.

Now, Bankman-Fried is being charged with multiple criminal counts, including fraud, and her fate may depend on testimony provided by three of her former lieutenants. If convicted on all charges, the former FTX CEO could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Each former executive — Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh — has shared damaging details about what prosecutors say is a massive fraud perpetrated by Bankman-Fried.

Three of his colleagues have unique insights into him and their businesses: They were colleagues, but they were also close friends.

Prosecutors showed the jury several photos of the $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas where Sam Bankman-Fried lived.



They worked together on an island in the Bahamas and most of them lived together in a $30 million penthouse.

Bankman-Fried and her former colleagues worked together and socialized: When they weren’t writing code or tweaking trading strategies, they shared meals and played paddle tennis.

Now each of them has pleaded guilty to helping Bankman-Fried defraud clients while enriching themselves, and they are cooperating with prosecutors as they hope to get little — or no — time in prison. .

Here’s a look at the trio of former executives who have turned against Bankman-Fried:

Caroline Ellison

She was always going to be the key witness in the Bankman-Fried trial.

Alison, now 28, met Bankman-Fried at a Wall Street firm. He was an MIT graduate, and she was completing her graduate degree at Stanford University, where she was a mathematics major.

Two years later, in 2018, Bankman-Fried convinced him to join Alameda Research, a new, cryptocurrency-focused investment firm he had started, which is now at the center of the US government’s case against him.

Prosecutors allege Bankman-Fried sent FTX clients’ money to Alameda Research to complete To account for billions of dollars in losses, and to make risky investments in start-up companies.

Ellison’s relationship with Bankman-Fried was not entirely professional.

Caroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research – and former girlfriend of Sam Bankman-Fried – testified against him in court.



In 2018, she said, the two began dating and that power dynamic became especially difficult when Bankman-Fried promoted her to CEO of Alameda Research.

Alison recalled, “I would say there was a common theme in our personal relationship that I wanted more from our relationship, but it often felt like he was distant.”

More than any other witness, Ellison provided information about Bankman-Fried as a person and as a boss – and she didn’t mince words.

“Bankman-Fried directed me to commit these crimes,” he told the court. He also said that Bankman-Fried instructed him to send “dishonest” financial information to lenders and investors.

But Bankman-Fried’s defense team has suggested that Ellison is responsible for the mismanagement of Alameda Research’s finances, and has tried to portray her as an incompetent and inexperienced leader who is preparing for a cryptocurrency market meltdown in 2022. Failure to do so resulted in huge losses.

If convicted of seven criminal charges, Ellison faces up to 110 years in prison.

gary wang

Bankman-Fried and Wang met in 2010, when they both attended a five-week mathematics-focused summer camp at Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

Later, they both reunited at MIT, where Wang majored in mathematics and computer science, while Bankman-Fried studied physics.

They were both members of Epsilon Theta fraternity, and in 2017, Bankman-Fried traveled back to the Boston area, where Wang was working for Google, to suggest they both start their own trading firms. .

Gary Wang, who met Sam Bankman-Fried at summer camp, helped him establish Alameda Research and FTX.



Wang was instrumental in the formation of both Alameda Research and FTX. He owned 10% of Alameda Research and 17% of FTX.

In his testimony, Wang said that his job was to translate the Bankman–Fried approach into computer code.

He testified that, with a few simple changes to computer code, Wang and his colleagues made it possible for Alameda Research to take up to $65 billion from FTX clients without their knowledge, admitting that he “did not tell the public about this.” Lied.”

Wang pleaded guilty to four criminal counts. He faces 50 years in prison.

Nishad Singh

Bankman-Fried first met Singh at Crystal Springs Uplands School, a prestigious private school where they both attended in Northern California.

Singh, who is 27, was close to Gabe Bankman-Fried, the younger brother of Sam Bankman-Fried.

After Singh graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where he studied computer science, he worked at Facebook for a while. Then, Bankman-Fried recruited him to Alameda Research in 2017.

Singh eventually became the chief engineer of FTX. He told the court that at Bankman-Fried’s direction, he wrote computer code that effectively allowed Alameda to borrow or borrow tens of billions of dollars from FTX.

Nishad Singh was the chief engineer of FTX. He says he helped write the code that allowed FTX to move client funds to Alameda Research.



“I cheated customers, investors,” Singh said. “I participated in money laundering, and I violated campaign finance laws.”

On the witness stand, he described how he lost confidence in Bankman-Fried, and Singh testified that there were times during her tenure when he considered resigning. But he never did so because he felt that his departure might raise eyebrows and put the company in danger.

Singh said that, when FTX and Alameda collapsed, he committed suicide.

Of Bankman-Fried, Nishad Singh said, “I had a lot of admiration and respect for her.” “Over time, I think a lot of it went away, and I grew more distrustful.”

Singh has pleaded guilty to five charges. He faces up to 75 years in prison.

