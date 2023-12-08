IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

Hunter Biden faces new criminal tax charges 02:29

playing now ‘He quietly did his job’: Hayes on the truth about Biden’s economic recovery 15:25

next Famous TV producer Norman Lear dies at 101 07:51

McCarthy is the latest Republican abandoned by Trump 08:01

‘The danger is authoritarian government’: What if Trump wins again? 08:12

GOP speaker says he’s blurring the January 6 tape so rioters don’t get charged 08:47

‘Go to hell with this place’: George Santos thrown out of Congress 08:11

‘Reject rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity battle – twice in one day 04:11

It is hypocrisy for the GOP to condemn George Santos while the coup plotters remain in Congress. 07:48

‘Designed to start a war’: Israel obtained Hamas war plans more than a year ago, NYT reports 10:41

‘Make them pay’: Trump demands government punishes MSNBC for critical coverage 05:48

‘Best shot:’ Big money donors bet on Nikki Haley to defeat Trump 08:22

Hunter Biden calls House Republicans’ deception an ‘absolutely outrageous’ blow 03:56

‘Tragic irony’: Palestinian shooting victim’s family speaks out 07:24

Chris Hayes: “It’s worth looking at what Americans have actually been hearing about the economy over the past three years, and comparing that with actual circumstances — and importantly, how the Biden White House responded.” December. 8, 2023

Read more

Hunter Biden faces new criminal tax charges 02:29

playing now ‘He quietly did his job’: Hayes on the truth about Biden’s economic recovery 15:25

next Famous TV producer Norman Lear dies at 101 07:51

McCarthy is the latest Republican abandoned by Trump 08:01

‘The danger is authoritarian government’: What if Trump wins again? 08:12

GOP speaker says he’s blurring the January 6 tape so rioters don’t get charged 08:47

Source: www.msnbc.com