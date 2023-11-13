He is leading the largest banking deal in history. Failure is not an option. cnn business

Geneva, Switzerland CNN –

The morning after the bombshell announcement in March that UBS was buying its failing crosstown rival Credit Suisse to shore up In the global banking crisis, Sergio Ermotti sees a surprising name pop up On his phone.

The caller was Colm Kelleher, chairman of UBS. Ermotti had left the bank barely three years earlier and at the time was chairman of a Swiss insurance company.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting a phone call,” Ermotti told CNN on the sidelines of an event. conference in Geneva last month. “When he called me and said we should meet each other… I knew it was going to be something very serious.”

UBS wanted Ermotti to return as CEO to run the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse – a deal to which his former employer reluctantly agreed, on the orders of Swiss authorities, despite strong opposition from some shareholders and local lawmakers. Had expressed.

Ermotti agreed to return, signing up for a high-stakes undertaking with no historical precedent: combining two so-called global systemically important banks. That list of just 30 lenders includes Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) and HSBC (HSBC), and represents banks whose failure could trigger a worldwide financial crisis.

If the merger proves unsuccessful, confidence in UBS could be affected, which is likely to cause instability in the broader financial system, said Anke Reingan, head of the banking sector. Analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

He told CNN there are a number of reasons why it could be difficult to execute, ranging from the transfer of IT systems and cultural differences between the two banks to the danger that the integration will lead to too much of a management focus at the expense of growing the business. Absorbs. Still, Reangan’s The outlook on the deal is positive and RBC currently expects UBS to deliver better returns than its peers.

Investors are similarly bullish, sending the stock up nearly 30% since the deal was announced.

However, despite its merits, the merger has created controversy in Switzerland, where Credit Suisse had a long and illustrious history until a series of scandals and losses drove away customers and investors. There is a lot at stake for the country, the home As it is Now A combined bank whose assets are twice the size of its annual economic output.

The pressure on Ermotti to succeed is so great that strangers in Switzerland often approach him to wish him well, thank him, or consider a merger.

If the deal goes wrong, it won’t just be a stain Following Ermotti’s otherwise brilliant career in finance, this would mean a very public failure for him personally. The straight-talking banker is said to be as recognizable in Switzerland as tennis great Roger Federer, and perhaps now getting even more attention.

Apparently, Ermotti took a day or two to consider whether to take on such a huge responsibility. A sense of duty to Switzerland and loyalty to the Bank were the driving factors behind his decision to return. But so were his competitive instincts, and during his early tenure as CEO of the bank, he got a chance to execute a deal he had long contemplated.

“I always felt that the next chapter I wanted to write was a chapter of this kind of give-and-take,” Ermotti said at the press conference announcing his return. “It would be a bit of a contradiction for me not to accept the job… acting on what I fundamentally believed was the right next step for UBS.”

The appeal is understandable. The deal made UBS the world’s second-largest wealth manager overnight – behind only Morgan Stanley (MS) – according to Ermotti, delivering seven years’ worth of new clients’ money in one go.

And in some ways it was a deal. UBS paid 60% less than the diminished value of Credit Suisse shares just before its last crisis over the weekend.

But there are some strings attached. UBS is acquiring a bank that Ermotti recently described as “structurally loss-making.” This also includes a mountain of outstanding legal cases after years of scandals and compliance failures. As of September, UBS had set aside more than $4 billion for litigation and regulatory matters – 50% more than the amount set aside at the same time last year.

Even if Credit Suisse had none of that painful burden, the sheer size of both banks makes it Merger a huge undertaking.

“I can’t emphasize (enough) how big this deal is in terms of the financial history and the financial engineering required,” Kelleher, the UBS chairman, said in March. “There is a huge risk in integrating these businesses.”

According to several former colleagues, if anyone could do it, it’s Ermotti. Speaking to CNN he Described as a self-confident leader with a formidable intellect, often guided by an acute intuition that helps him Make the right call.

“What really sets him apart is the clarity with which he leads,” said Katrin Koch, who was Ermotti’s chief of staff during his first tenure at UBS. He said, Ermoti does not shy away from taking tough decisions and takes full responsibility for his actions. He “makes no excuses… I think that’s rare these days.”

Equally valuable is their ability to inspire others to tackle challenging tasks for the job at hand. According to Tom Naratil, who was Chief Financial Officer at UBS during Ermotti’s previous tenure, Ermotti is able to “bring out that extra thing in people”.

“If you had to write a job description, there’s only one guy who would come out … he’s the perfect guy for the job,” he told CNN.

Ermotti decided to pursue a career in finance at an early age. He left school at the age of 15 with dreams of becoming a professional football player and secured an apprenticeship at a bank in his hometown of Lugano in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland.

The idea was to gain some work experience while studying to become a sports teacher – his “plan B” if his football dream did not pan out. But once at the bank, Ermotti became interested in the financial markets.

“I decided that my Plan B was no longer a sports teacher…Plan B was to become a businessman,” he said. CNN. “I wasn’t good enough to be a football player, so I went with Plan B.”

From Corner Banca in Lugano, where he spent more than a decade, Ermotti moved to the city before joining Merrill Lynch at the age of 27. he will spend 16 years with the US investment bank, including its co-heads To hone global equity business, critical analytical and decision-making skills.

He later proved invaluable, both at the Italian bank UniCredit, which he helped deal with the global financial crisis as deputy CEO, and during his first stint at UBS – a nine-year stint that now stands parallel to those who came before him. are equal.

Then, as now, Ermotti’s appointment to the top post came at short notice and between a crisis. It was September 2011 and he had joined the bank The top executive is in Singapore for meetings as head of the Europe, Middle East and Africa division.

ubs It was struggling to prevent a $2.3 billion loss from unauthorized trading by an employee that was exposed just days ago. By the end of that week, then-CEO Oswald Grubel resigned due to the losses and Ermotti replaced him – a rapid rise for someone who had joined the bank just five months earlier.

Ermotti had even less time for further preparations. in November of the same year He was to face shareholders in New York who will press him on the strategy of the group, which is still struggling after suffering huge losses during the 2008 crisis.

Even before the rogue trading scandal, UBS had pledged to downsize its investment bank in response to declining trading revenues and tighter regulation following the crisis. Instead it will focus on growing its more lucrative wealth management arm.

Ermotti was focused on that goal and prepared to make the unpopular and risky decisions to get there , Even if it means losing some revenue in the short term,

Analysts and shareholders were initially skeptical of the plan. “What they’re trying to do has never been done before,” Christopher Wheeler, who was an analyst at Mediobanca at the time, told The New York Times in October 2011. The losses and their balance sheets are being reduced while maintaining the morale of the employees.

At the time, the turnaround, although drastic, was successful and by the end of Ermotti’s nine-year tenure UBS was one of Europe’s most profitable lenders.

However, in his view, his crowning achievement came long after he was gone. “The fact that UBS was asked to be part of the solution (for Credit Suisse) was the ultimate success,” Ermotti told CNN.

How will he measure success this time? “When I know that our people and our customers are proud to be associated with us, I know that, then, we will have success.”

The pressure on Ermoti is very high. He is excited by the challenge, although admits how “intense” it is. “This is definitely the most demanding time I’ve ever had in my entire career,” he said.

“We are facing an enormous amount of complexity. There’s a complexity coming from integration, there’s a complexity coming from running a bank… you know, serving customers.’

And that begs the question of what’s next for UBS once the task of absorbing its former rival is complete, possibly by the end of 2026. With an eye on the horizon, Ermotti is already thinking about what kind of bank he wants UBS to be when its primary work is completed. “It should be a bank that has not only completed integration, but should be a bank that is already working towards growth,” he said.

“We can create something unique. “This generation can do something that will go down in history… not as an event but as a foundation for the next chapter of UBS.”

