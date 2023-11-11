He is a Goa casino entrepreneur close to Congress MLA and DK Shivakumar.

Businessman KC Veerendra emerged victorious in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections representing Chitradurga constituency. With declared assets of over Rs 100 crore, he is one of the richest MLAs in the state.

Virendra is one of the few MLAs in the country who has connections to the Goa casino industry. The entrepreneur turned politician successfully operated tables at Casino Pride under the name “”.puppy inside out” for long.

He was born into an affluent family, but in 2000 his fortunes waned and Virender, also known as Pappi, turned to gambling, including the popular card game Andar-Bahar and cricket betting , which were paths to financial success. New Indian Express report from 2016.

Now known for his close relations with the Karnataka President DK ShivakumarVirendra’s journey from poverty to riches is remarkable, and he even remained behind the bars in a CBI case.

Reports indicate that he initially obtained licenses to operate card games in two casinos, which generated good revenues leading to substantial wealth accumulation. This business allowed him to establish political, real estate and business connections.

According to a 2016 news report, Virendra also ventured into the casino industry in Nepal and Sri Lanka, with a casino also under construction at the time.

During demonetization he was arrested for hoarding Rs. New notes worth Rs 5.76 crore were found under the tiles of his bathroom.

According to a Times of India report, the CBI FIR alleges that bank officials in a criminal conspiracy with Virendra exchanged demonetised notes worth Rs 5.76 crore with new currency notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500 during November and December 2016. Changed.

Son-in-law of Kannada film star Doddanna, Pappi initially entered politics as a member of JD(S) and unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections. He later joined Congress to successfully contest elections from Chitradurga seat in 2023.

Source: g2g.news