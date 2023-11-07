He decided to join the Marines on 9/11 and deployed 3 times. Now, the leadership strategies she learned are helping her grow a scrappy business.

Veteran Marine Lance Zall had an entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic from a young age. He grew up helping his father in his phone business, sometimes arriving at work at 4 in the morning and returning home at eight or nine at night. Zal also set up a lemonade stand at the University of California, Irvine to earn money for comic books and baseball cards; The venture was successful, earning $15 per hour after expenses.

But in those early years, Zal never thought seriously about entrepreneurship as something he would do or be good at – so he “ran away from any business” in school. Neither of his parents went to college, and without good grades or encouragement from teachers, Zal began considering joining the military. His uncle had served, and he always had a keen interest in history. The tragedy of 9/11 solidified Zall’s decision; He went to the recruiting station that day and was sworn into the Marines a week later.

“I just wanted to serve my country,” explains Zal. entrepreneur, “I wanted to do something different. I had other options, but I wanted to do something drastic to take my life in a different direction, and the Army was a great reset button to help me do that.”

Zal completed three deployments. He served in Baghdad, Iraq in 2004; Cuba and Chile from 2004–2005; and al-Anbar province and Hit city in Iraq from 2005–2006. He notes that his experience in the Marines helped open his eyes to new perspectives – an advantage when it comes to entrepreneurship.

After the Army, Zal graduated from the College of William & Mary with a BA in international relations and economics; He also obtained his MBA degree there. Zal launched a food tour during his time in business school, and in 2013, he started ITourMobile (now called Junket), “an app that turns your phone into a tour guide.” Due to TripAdvisor’s stipulation that its listings include a personal component, the app will expand into a business offering physical tours. Today, Zall’s US Ghost Adventures offers tours and experiences in 60 cities across the country.

But Zaal admits that the path to where he is now was not exactly straight or without difficulties. He says he was “distracted” by other business ideas, including an incubator program and a kombucha brewery, which at times diverted his attention from the tour business. But Zaal embraces mistakes and failures as opportunities to learn and grow — and he also credits Marin with providing him with some important lessons that have helped him deal with the ups and downs of entrepreneurship.

Zal’s first unit was a new counter-terrorism security team, and he was chosen to help lead the platoon because he was good at computers. But his time was spent on logistics and organizing training, causing him to miss much of his own training. “Later, when everyone else would leave, I would do a lot of the work,” Zal recalls. “I would still work, and I would work on the weekends. I didn’t like it. I still had to compete with everyone else; I had to know everything everyone else had to know.”

Despite the challenges, Zal credits that position for helping him as an entrepreneur: it taught him how to manage multiple responsibilities and how to think about things from a business perspective. He says it also helped him get promotion. Zal led a squad of Marines in their last deployment to Iraq. In that role, he learned leadership and management skills that he continued to hone after the Army.

“I wouldn’t say I was a great leader in the Army,” Zal admits. “I was still learning. I was young. I got out of the army when I was 21. So I was very young, immature. I still had a lot to learn. But I did the best I could Could. And I I’m just grateful that I was with so many people [great leaders],

Being surrounded by effective leaders gave Zal the opportunity to see what it takes to be a leader. He says the ability to empathize and listen is important – a great leader tries to understand your problems so they can help solve them.

“That doesn’t mean they’re there to listen to every problem you have in the world,” Zaal explains, “but they’re there to support you. And I think it’s important that they’re there to support you.” are there for you and also see that you succeed. Because everyone in the military unit, platoon or squad, if you have a person who is not very good or skilled or is in trouble, you want them to be better and Be strong, because if they make a mistake, it could hurt you and everyone else.”

Additionally, Zaal says there is also a human element to leadership that should not be overlooked. Still, this doesn’t mean that strong leaders won’t be tough sometimes; Rather, they should be firm but fair, he says.

,[My] The military experience has given me a lot of competitive drive, and that’s how [an] Aggressive campaign in building the business.”

Zall admits that it was “difficult” to give up some efforts to focus on US ghost adventures and that part of the difficulty was caring too much about what other people might think. But then he realized “it shouldn’t be a factor.” Prioritizing more “depth” and “stability” in the tour business is what matters most – and that’s what he’s been doing ever since.

Zaal says US Ghost Adventures has seen a 2,600% increase in profits since 2019.

,[My] “The military experience has given me a lot of competitive drive,” Zall says. [an] Aggressive campaign in building the business. I like to look at the strategic landscape of a business and make decisions. I see a lot of parallels between the military and business. In some ways, it’s like a strategy game in real life.”

“And I love what I do,” says Zal. “I don’t have to work very much if I don’t want to, but I still do it because I enjoy it. It gives me purpose. It’s not my only purpose, but it gives me a purpose, and a lot With some of the money I’ve made, I’ve done other great things.”

Zal is actively involved in the Ukraine resistance movement. He founded an organization called the Ghosts of Liberty, “a private group of American war veterans who believe in liberty and the liberation of people everywhere from tyranny.” Since April of 2022, Zal has made four trips to Ukraine, delivering supplies, aid and assistance worth about $250,000, he says. He plans to make an additional trip later this year.

“There has to be more to life than business,” says Zal. “And it’s important that any entrepreneur realize that. I’m fortunate to have small success compared to the big world we live in, but I think when you get that success, your greater well-being You have a responsibility to contribute. I’m not doing this just to earn more cash to take vacations or live a life of luxury. I don’t do that. To me, it’s important that you put the world back the way it was. Can give what matters.”

