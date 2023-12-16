HDFC ERGO General Insurance, India’s leading non-life insurance company, has announced the launch of a movement to bring about behavioral change among vehicle owners, asking them to recognize the seriousness of motor third-party insurance from a legal and social responsibility perspective. It has been requested. Indian roads are witnessing a large number of deaths and serious injuries due to accidents and the lives of these victims become further endangered due to lack of third party insurance on the vehicle causing such accidents. Although the government and the insurance regulator have taken several steps to eliminate the menace of uninsurance, still ~50%1 of vehicles plying on the roads in India do not have third-party insurance. HDFC ERGO has been active in creating awareness about the menace of uninsurance, as the company has also launched an easy-to-use 3-click motor insurance policy issuance feature on WhatsApp to facilitate customers.

As a part of the awareness campaign and to make people aware about the importance of motor insurance and the impact of an uninsured vehicle on the families of motor-accident victims, HDFC ERGO through a heart-touching film has launched a campaign that narrates the plight of a family whose compensation claim for the death of a breadwinner was rejected following a road accident because the vehicle that caused the accident did not have valid third-party insurance.

Featuring celebrity duo – RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao – the film unfolds through a street-level social experiment conducted by RJ Anmol to highlight the widespread impact of lack of insurance on both vehicle owners and other road users. Is. The latter revelation, presented by Amrita Arora through the real-life story of a road accident victim, portrays the intense struggles caused by the absence of third-party motor insurance. The film effectively suggests that third-party insurance can cost at least Rs. Available in. 10/- per day, a fact that people often ignore.

Speaking about the initiative, Parthanil Ghosh, President – ​​Retail Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “India continues to top the list of highest road deaths globally with around 11% share. Road deaths not only cause emotional distress but also cause a loss of 3% to 5%3 to the Indian GDP annually. The campaign is a testament to HDFC ERGO’s continuous efforts to raise awareness of third-party motor insurance, which ensures that road victims or their families get fair compensation and are able to rebuild their lives after losing their loved ones. . It is our collective responsibility to enhance road safety and ensure 100% third-party insurance for all vehicles plying on the roads of this country.” Commitment to road safety is embedded in the ethos of HDFC ERGO, which has been reflected in previous campaigns such as Is displayed through. #TakeItEasyonRoads”, a social media campaign to spread awareness on the impact of distracted driving, which is one of the leading causes of road accidents; ‘Do Not Disturb’, an awareness campaign about various reasons leading to road accidents and ‘High Beam – Not OK Please’ radio campaign, which addresses the misuse of high beams while driving. Additionally, the company strategically collaborates with NGOs for urban trials and redesign of intersections, aiming to transform high-fatality stretches into zero-fatality corridors and encourage road safety across India.

Click here to watch the film – About HDFC ERGO HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited is promoted by the erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC), India’s leading housing finance institution and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance arm of Munich Re Group. I went. Consequent to the implementation of the plan of amalgamation of HDFC with HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank), one of India’s leading private sector banks, the Company has become a subsidiary of the Bank. HDFC ERGO is the second largest non-life insurance company in the private sector as of March 31, 2023, based on gross premium.

A digital-first company that is transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a pioneer in applying technology to provide best-in-class service experience to customers. The company has created a range of innovative and new products as well as services using technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a fully digital sales process, with ~94% of retail policies issued digitally. HDFC ERGO’s technology platform has enabled customers to avail 69% of services digitally on a 24×7 basis, with ~19% of customer requests served by Artificial Intelligence-based tools. In FY23, the company has issued 1.22 crore policies and settled ~50 lakh claims. The company has an active database of over 1.5 crore customers. HDFC ERGO is present in 496 districts of the country through its 215 branches, over 10,000 employees and 1.8 lakh agents and channel partners.

HDFC ERGO offers a full range of general insurance products including property, marine, engineering, marine cargo, group health and liability insurance as well as health, motor, home, agriculture, travel, credit, cyber and personal accident in the retail sector. . Corporate location. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claims processes, or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone So as to ensure that consumers are genuinely served. -Time.

