HDD AFR, 24TB HDDs, Liquid L40S Ultrastack, Phantom Drive and Weebit Nano Embedded ReRAM

In this blog we look at some recent storage and memory announcements on hard disk drives, solid state drives and emerging non-volatile memory from Backblaze, Western Digital, Liquid, Phantom Drives and Weebit Nano.

Blackblaze, a cloud storage company, has been tracking and reporting HDD and more recently SSD failure rates. They recently released their results for 259,084 HDDs grouped into 32 different models, shown below. The average quarterly annual failure rate (AFR) for these drives in the third quarter of 2023 was 1.47% (meaning approximately one and a half out of every 100 drives will fail during a year of use). That was down from 2.2% in the second quarter of 2023 and 1.65% a year earlier. The quarterly AFR is based on data for that quarter.

The most recent addition to their arrays were the 22TB WDC HDDs. Of these, 1,200 plus 4 drives are operational but have only 1 day of service in their Q3 2023 report. The Seagate 6 TB drive (ST6000DX000) features 883 drives in Q3 2023 with an average of 101 months of operation and zero failure with a lifetime AFR of 0.88%. The lifetime AFR for the entire DRIVE population was 1.45%, which is very close to the quarterly AFR for Q3 2023.

Western Digital is shipping its 10-disk 24TB CMR HDD for hyperscale, cloud and enterprise data center customers. Sampling from August, the new 28TB SMR HDD is also moving quickly. WDC’s 26TB SMR HDD exabyte shipments reach nearly half of data center exabytes shipped in Q1 fiscal 2024. The company says the 28TB and 24TB HDDs are made with 40% (by weight) recycled content, and are 10%+ more energy efficient. Efficient per terabyte, contributing to customers’ large-scale data center infrastructure power efficiency goals. Specifically, the 24TB UltraStar DC HC580 CMR HDD offers 12% fewer Watts/TB2 than the company’s previous 22TB version.

At the 2023 Supercomputing Conference, Liquid was showing its UltraStack-L40S supercomputing system, using NVIDIA L40S GPUs, which are more readily available (and less expensive) than the more powerful H100 NVIDIA GPUs. The image below compares the L40S and H100 GPUs.

The image below shows a Liquid UltraStack system using 16 L40S GPUs, 64TB Liquid Honey Badger NVMe SSDs, and 768GB of GDDR6 DRAM memory. Running MLPerf 3.1 with a 16-L40S GPU ultrastack versus an 8-H100 GPU system resulted in 8% lower performance but 40% lower power consumption thanks to the more energy efficient processing engine. Other workloads show different results.

Phantom Drives announced its VENOMX PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for gaming, virtual reality, and video production. These drives come in 1TB and 2TB models with read/write speeds up to 5,100/2,600 MB/s data rates. The drive has 1,500TBW (terabytes written) endurance and 1.5 million hours mean time between failures (MTBF) with AES 256-bit encryption security.

Emerging memory startup Weebit Nano announced that it has received wafers with its embedded resistive random-access memory (ReRAM) from GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX platform (22nm process).

