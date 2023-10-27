HDB flat resale prices rise 1.3 percent in Q3 2023

Prices of HDB resale flats are up 1.3 per cent for Q3 2023. (Photo: Getty)

SINGAPORE – Prices of resale Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats rose by 1.3 per cent in 3Q2023, based on 3Q2023 public housing data released by the HDB on Friday (Oct 27).

The HDB resale price index (RPI) for the quarter was 178.5, an increase of 1.3 per cent from 176.2 the previous quarter. This increase was lower than the 1.5 per cent growth seen in the second quarter of 2023 and the average quarterly growth of 2.5 per cent in 2022.

HDB resale transaction volume

Meanwhile, resale transaction volume for the quarter increased by 2.8 per cent to 6,695 cases from 6,514 cases in the previous quarter. However, compared to the same period a year ago, resale transactions declined by 11.3 percent. This is also the lowest third quarter resale volume in the last three years since 2020.

Dr Tan Tee Khoon, Singapore country manager of PropertyGuru, said that despite the decline in HDB resale transaction volumes year-on-year, prices are rising, “largely due to the continued demand for larger flats.”

“While we expect prices in the HDB resale market to moderate with more gradual growth QoQ, prices are likely to remain buoyant due to the preference for larger flat types. The phenomenon of million-dollar flats is indicative of this and “Likely to continue,” Tan said.

More million-dollar HDB flat transactions likely in 2023

Tan also predicted that 2023 is likely to be a record-breaking year for million-dollar HDB flat transactions, with 369 such transactions already taking place this year, including 128 transactions in the third quarter alone. In comparison, flats worth $369 million were transacted in 2022.

“As the year ends, we may continue to see more million-dollar flat transactions, especially in non-mature properties. At the end of September, a 1,367-square-foot Bukit Panjang flat transacted for $1.02 million , making it the first seven-figure transaction in the sector,” Tan said.

What should I follow Facebook, Instagram, TIC Toc And Twitter,

yahoo singapore telegram

Source