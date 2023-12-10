key insights

Given the large holdings in the stock by institutions, HCI Group’s share price may be sensitive to their trading decisions.

A total of 9 investors hold a majority stake in the company with 53% ownership.

Insiders hold 19% of HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. A look at the shareholders of Shares Inc. (NYSE:HCI) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that institutions have a large share of the company with 57% ownership. In other words, the group faces maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Given the large amounts of money and research capabilities they possess, institutional ownership carries a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, having a significant amount of institutional money invested in a company is often considered a desirable quality.

Let’s take a closer look at what the different types of shareholders can tell us about HCI Group.

What does institutional ownership tell us about HCI Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it is included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

HCI Group already has institutions on the share registry. In fact, he has a respectable stake in the company. This means that the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But like anyone else, they can be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big drop in the share price if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. It is therefore worth checking HCI Group’s past earnings trajectory, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider.

Since institutional investors own more than half of the issued stock, the board will have to pay attention to their preferences. HCI Group is not owned by hedge funds. BlackRock, Inc. Currently the largest shareholder with 11% shares. Pareshbhai Patel and Coastline Square, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders, with 8.7% and 8.3% of shares outstanding respectively. Pareshbhai Patel, who is the second largest shareholder, also holds the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We also see that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with some smaller shareholders balancing the interests of larger shareholders to some extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it’s also worth taking a look at what they’re forecasting.

Insider ownership of HCI Group

While the exact definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management must answer to the board and the board must represent the interests of shareholders. In particular, sometimes top level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals that leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information shows that insiders have bought HCI Group, Inc. Has maintained a significant stake in. Insiders’ stake in this US$848 million business is US$160 million. It’s great to see that insiders have invested so much in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

general public ownership

With 16% ownership, the general public, consisting mostly of individual investors, has some degree of influence over HCI Group. Although this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still exert a collective influence on company policies.

private company ownership

Our data shows that private companies hold 8.4% of the company’s shares. It’s hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so it’s worth looking at who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares of a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand HCI Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider, for example, the ever-present threat of investment risk. We’ve identified 1 warning sign with HCI Group, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

but eventually this is the futureThe past, not the future, will determine how well this business owner will perform. So we think it’s worth taking a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

Note: The figures in this article have been calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refers to the 12-month period ending on the last day of the month in which the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the entire year.

