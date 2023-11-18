HCA is pushing for aggressive market share expansion

The health system titan outlined its plans to continue growth during its first investor day in 20 years.

HCA Healthcare, already the largest healthcare system in the country, is set to undertake a significant expansion to further strengthen its hold in the market.

The hospital operator first told his plans investor day CEO Sam Hazen said, over 20 years, it reflects the organization’s goal of going “from strength to strength.” Those plans include investing billions of dollars to expand its service lines, increasing its market share in health services from 27% to 29% by 2030 and targeting adjusted EBITDA growth of between 4% to 6% over the next five years. Involves keeping.

Chief Operating Officer John Foster said HCA has allocated $5.3 billion for projects over the next two years, with almost half ($2.7 billion) earmarked for expansion and renovation, while $2 billion is for new inpatient and outpatient facilities. Almost equal expenditure is earmarked for patient facilities.

Where the operator is focusing its growth efforts is in existing markets such as Austin, Denver and Nashville, where it is headquartered.

“We believe where you compete is as important as how you compete and we believe we are competing in the right markets,” Hazen said.

On the patient side, HCA already holds the highest or second highest market share in approximately 80% of the markets, Foster said. Richard Hammett, chairman of HCA’s Atlantic group, said the operator revealed it would continue to invest in emergency services in the hope of strengthening its footprint, with 51 emergency departments under development after adding more than 100 in the past decade.

As for outpatient settings, Foster said HCA wants to expand its locations from the current 12 to 20 over the next few years.

“To be successful, we have to build networks that have local scale, local scope of services across their facilities, and we have to integrate them into a cohesive network,” Hazen said.

What HCA leadership didn’t address at its investor day were the operator’s specific plans to deal with rising physician professional fees, which hampered earnings at some of the largest for-profit health systems in the third quarter.

Although HCA informed of It reported profit of $1.08 billion in the quarter — a slight decline from $1.13 billion in the same period last year — with its professional fee expense for contracted providers up 20% year over year, CFO Bill Rutherford said on an investor call. An increase of ₹ was observed. ,

HCA’s recent joint venture with physician staffing firm Velesco was an effective solution to reducing costs, but operators revealed This partnership will cause the company to lose approximately $50 million per quarter going forward.

While Rutherford said efforts are underway to save the partnership by reducing cost structure, adjusting programming and working with payers on reimbursements, HCA’s finances could be disrupted on two fronts for the foreseeable future – Velesco Losses and increase in doctor professional fees.

However, the planned expansion should allow the health system giant to maintain its position in the healthcare landscape.

Source: www.healthleadersmedia.com