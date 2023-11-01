HBO asked employees to create fake social media accounts to harass TV critics and it’s absolutely crazy

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: President and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys speaks during the HBO , [+] “The Last of Us” Los Angeles Premiere on January 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO) FilmMagic for HBO

I love a lot of HBO shows and over the years I’ve covered many of them with both praise and criticism. I liked about five seasons of this game of Thrones, Disliked one, was very disappointed in one, and mostly hated the last one. But I never imagined that the powers that be at HBO could send fake Twitter trolls to go after me on social media to try to discredit my negative reviews.

Turns out, he is Absolutely What is HBO doing? Honestly, the unethical behavior of HBO leadership exposed in this story is absolutely atrocious and I am still shocked beyond words. Gear up for one of the strangest, most outrageous entertainment industry stories of the year. This is really a doozy.

“A purpose”

news keeps coming and going Rolling stone and an ongoing wrongful termination lawsuit by a former HBO employee who was tasked with creating a fake Twitter account to throw shade at critics like Alan Sepinwall and Kahtrine VanArendonk.

When VanArendonk tweeted critically perry mason Before that reboot series aired on HBO, HBO CEO Casey Bloys was not happy.

Bloys was angry, according to text messages reviewed by Rolling stone, and sent VanArendonck’s tweet to Kathleen McCaffrey, HBO’s senior vice president of drama programming. “Maybe a Twitter user should tweet that this is a very condemnable reaction to what soldiers are legitimately doing [the] “Battlefield,” he texted. “Do you have a secret handle? Can’t we just say, especially considering it’s D-Day, it seems outrageous to dismiss a soldier’s experience like this… It deserves an answer!”

Bloys was serious. According to the messages, he asked McCaffrey “who can go on the mission,” adding that he needed to find a “mole” at “arm’s length” from the HBO executive team. “We just need one random thing to make the point and make him feel bad.”

Ultimately, according to the messages, Bloys refuted VanArendonck: “A somewhat elitist viewpoint. Is there anything more painful for men (and now women) than fighting in a war? Sorry if this seems too convenient for you.”

Bloys and McCaffrey further wrote about creating a “secret army” of Twitter trolls to hit back at TV critics. This is the most outrageously insane thing I’ve read about in the entertainment industry all year.

For one thing, as a critic I can tell you that we get a lot of criticism from regular fans and trolls without HBO’s (or any other company’s) support. I am regularly yelled at by fans of such masterpieces fear the walking dead For the courage—the courage!—to say anything critical about that (disappointing, actually terrible) show. There is no need for AMC to direct its employees to come after me. Fans will happily agree.

In any case, a lawsuit is being filed against HBO by former HBO employee Sully Temori; McCaffrey; Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama; Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and two other producers statue. Rolling stone There is verified metadata that proves the texts are genuine and linked to tweets from fake accounts, some of which were created by Temori who were directed by their owners to go after critics.

From the report:

According to the messages, McCaffrey came to Temoris in June 2020 to create the fake accounts, telling him that Bloys was “obsessed with Twitter” and “always wants to fight on Twitter”. “He’s always sending me messages asking me to find friends to respond to… Is there a way to create a dummy account that we can’t trace to obey him,” McCaffrey wrote several times in Bloys’ letters to Temori. Asked before sending. ,

Temori created an account under the name Kelly Shepherd, and responded to tweets from critics such as Alan Sepinwall as follows:

Just wow. Credit: Twitter

After NYT critic James Poniewozik’s tweet The Nevers “It feels like watching a show that someone has mysteriously removed 25% of the scenes from,” Bloys told McCaffrey via text message. [Times TV critic Mike] Hell) on a show about women talking nonsense.

McCaffrey’s response: “I *$!@hate these people, yes.”

Shortly thereafter, the Kelly Shepherd account tweeted, “How shocking that two middle aged white men (you and Hale) are talking nonsense on a show about women…”

a very stupid mission

HBO told Rolling stone It “intends to vigorously defend Mr. Temori’s allegations.” We look forward to a full and fair resolution of this dispute. In the meantime, we wish former HBO employee Mr. Temori all the best in his future endeavors.

Unfortunately, the damage to HBO’s reputation has already been done.

To me, this is all so baffling and absurd because a) forcing employees to create fake Twitter accounts to attack critics is completely unnecessary, because fans will do that for free and b) HBO has mostly excellent content. There are TV shows and they have no real incentive. For taking such reprehensible business decisions. Not every show will be a hit, but you put in all your focus and keep putting out good content and critics will respond in the same way. You can’t expect every critic to like every show and reacting like this is childish. Deeply, deeply childish. (And hey, when I tweet this article now I have to wonder if the reactions I get are from real people or HBO moles. What fun!)

Read the full report to see the many ways Bloys and HBO worked to shift the conversation online about their executives, programming, and HBO as a company. This is a truly disgraceful thing to do, and everyone involved deserves the shaming, shaming, and finger-pointing that the Internet can provide. How embarrassing! How really, really shameful. Will miracles never end?

Honestly, I can’t even imagine what it would be like to be in a position of power and influence and still have to endure an endlessly bruised ego and such a thin, thin skin. I like a lot of HBO shows—from inheritance To done by To White lotus And many, many more; HBO often brings the sharpest, highest quality programming to TV — but at this point you really have to wonder how that’s possible with such callous leadership behind the scenes. I have lost a lot of faith and trust in HBO today.

good grief.

PS A lot of people are saying they suspected this was happening, and I thought so too! It’s absolutely crazy to see this confirmed and to see how shameless and nasty it really is, with almost no strategy of any kind. Just emotionally driven meanness. It is a shameful thing!