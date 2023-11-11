Hazy Dreams: 3 Tech Stocks That Probably Won’t Live Up to Their Promises

InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Amid relative calm on Wall Street, including S&P 500 Going forward, a potential bubble in tech stocks poses a challenge for investors. The lower-than-expected jobs report and a retreating bond market suggest the Fed’s hawkish stance may ease. Therefore, it becomes imperative for savvy investors to focus on tech stocks to sell to optimize their portfolio.

So, before the market writes its next chapter, it may prove necessary to take a sensible look at your tech holdings. So, in this subtle change in market dynamics, let’s explore three tech stocks to offload from your portfolio.

Wipro (WIT)

Source: Sara Holmlund / Shutterstock.com

Wipro (NYSE:Intelligence) treads a relatively fine line in the tech sector, boasting AI offerings and a powerful strategic base in India’s growing economy. The company’s specialty is to recruit IT talents skilled in programming AI language models.

However, the rapid pace of AI development threatens to overwhelm Wipro’s services. Although the company displays stable sales and earnings, actual growth in these areas is stagnant.

Wipro’s latest financials hardly reflect confidence, with its second-quarter GAAP EPS of six cents down by a penny. Additionally, the company’s top-line value fell to $2.71 billion, $40 million less than expected, painting a gloomy picture. Looking at the third quarter, Wipro forecasts a slowdown. IT Services business segment revenues could potentially decline by 1.5% to 3.5% in constant currency terms.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Source: Sergey Elagin / Shutterstock.com

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:coin) Recent performance, with a sharp increase of over 151% year to date (YTD), many on Wall Street have taken notice. However, the shine of its sharp rise in value has been dulled by less visible concerns. The company’s huge market cap and strong projected sales contrast with the worryingly negative EPS.

COIN stock was down more than 5% in afternoon trading on November 2. Despite reporting lower losses and revenues in the third quarter, its performance was better than disappointing forecasts. Surprisingly, a victorious Ripple Labs lawsuit caused COIN to drop by more than 30%. And, ongoing SEC controversies have further complicated the situation. The January defense appears to be merely an intermission before the potential turmoil of the 2024 presidential elections.

Coinbase’s negative operating margins and projected income losses have raised questions about the ability of its management to efficiently navigate through intense competition. Examining the balance sheet, investors find additional reasons for caution. GuruFocus gave a disappointing profitability rank of 3 out of 10 and a financial strength rank of only 4 out of 10. COIN’s financial metrics leave a lot to be desired.

SNAP

Source: BigTunaOnline/Shutterstock

snap (NYSE:snap), which is famous for its dedicated user base, faces a complex challenge in gaining prominence in the mass market.

As competitors are abusing its unique features and TikTok is capturing its key demographic, Snap seems to be losing its place. The worrying 2023 data only serves to heighten its concerns, causing the platform’s sales to stagnate and losses to reach new highs.

Additionally, the company’s massive operating loss of $769.6 million in the first half of the year has investors grappling with the feasibility of its business model. The path to profitability is becoming increasingly uncertain due to economic headwinds and aggressive competition.

In the face of these headwinds, CEO Evan Spiegel’s ambitious plan to grow ad sales by 20% by 2024 signals bold optimism. Yet, amid the economic downturn and mounting company losses, confidence in the stock is waning. Although Snap’s Q3 daily active users grew, its revenue came in slightly above estimates. Glimpses of progress were overshadowed by broader, persistent challenges that the company had to overcome.

