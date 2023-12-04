Hayward announces leadership change

John Collins named chief commercial officer

Charlotte, NC, December 04, 2023–(Business Wire)–Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) (“Hayward”), a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, today announced the promotion of John Collins to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. In his new role, John will lead the company’s sales, marketing, customer service and product management teams in North America, as well as the global industrial flow control business.

Collins has served as Hayward’s senior vice president and chief supply chain officer since May 2022. Before joining Hayward, Collins was president of Textron Specialized Vehicles, Inc. Was senior vice president and general manager of EZ-GO. In this role, John led global sales product management, business strategy and brand development for Textron’s EZ-GO and Cushman vehicle lines. Throughout Collins’s career, he has held numerous leadership positions with Textron, including the roles of vice president of Consumer Products, Parts and Services and Integrated Supply Chain, as well as director of sourcing and plant manager.

“John’s exceptional leadership as Hayward’s Chief Supply Chain Officer has been critical in shaping our global supply chain activities,” said Kevin Holleran, Hayward’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “His strategic vision and contribution to facility size in 2023 were instrumental in achieving remarkable service levels and gross margins amid challenging conditions. In his 18 months with Hayward, John has been actively engaged with our dealers and distributors, “Thereby cementing his deep identification with the pool business.”

Collins said, “As Hayward continues to transform the water experience through exceptional products, outstanding service and innovative technology, I look forward to identifying new market opportunities, forming strategic partnerships and optimizing overall customer engagement.” I am ready.”

As part of a strategic leadership transition, Hayward has announced the departure of North America President Rick Roetken. Hayward expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Mr. Roetken’s contributions during his tenure at the company. This pivotal step marks an important chapter in Hayward’s journey, leading the company forward and driving innovation in the pool industry.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A reader can identify forward-looking statements because they are not limited to historical fact, they address future events, developments or results. , or before, after or including words such as (and without limitation) “believe,” “hope,” plan, “expect,” “opportunity,” “continue,” or “look forward ,” and similar expressions. Any statements included in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Other factors are also included. “) as of February 28, 2023. All forward-looking statements are qualified solely by these and other cautionary statements that the Company makes from time to time in its SEC filings and public communications. Hayward cannot assure the reader that it Will realize the results or developments that the Company expects or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in or affect the Company or its operations in the way the Company expects. Forward-looking statements only as of the date The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by law, and in particular any Disclaimer of Duty As a result of these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein or made elsewhere from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

