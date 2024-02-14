Hayes says Putin is taking advantage of his ‘huge’ investment in Trump
CHRIS HAYES: Think about the incentives Putin got in 2016 and how much they helped get Trump elected. Now think about the risks for Putin in 2024 as his war drags on and he wants to end it with a Russian victory.Feb. 14, 2024
