IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

‘Trump is losing it’: New investigation into Trump’s ‘nonsense’ at campaign rallies 06:09

playing now Hayes says Putin is taking advantage of his ‘huge’ investment in Trump 03:51

next Fox News’ fear mongering on live TV backfires 05:39

Santos sequel? Republican candidate raises eyebrows in NY-3 special election 06:09

‘What the hell, dude?’: Hayes stunned by special counsel’s report on Biden 07:12

‘Ridiculous’: AOC criticizes GOP’s ‘greedy’ effort to impeach DHS secretary 07:57

Senator Murphy says Republicans are ‘completely allergic’ to setting limits 09:01

Lawrence says Supreme Court knows Trump immunity case would be ‘terrible, stupid circus’ 08:25

Maddow: Trump’s claim ‘completely ridiculed’ by court in immunity rejection 07:13

“America has over-relied on military force,” says Rep. Crowe, a former Army Ranger. 06:09

‘Sigh of frustration’: Trump’s Jan. 6 trial delayed pending immunity appeal 05:14

Podcaster Ted Cruz complains about ‘tough re-election race’ 08:07

MAGA-run state GOP faces civil war, bribery scandals, funding crisis 07:11

‘Arrogant’: Ruhle says CEO misses Trump White House ‘parades’ and praise 05:23

‘Growing’ Biden economy forces GOP to focus on new ‘shiny object’ 10:08

Meet the woman who secretly taped Trump saying, ‘I want 11,000 votes’ 08:12

Report: Trump to spend $50 million of donor money on legal bills in 2023 05:40

Hayes on ’emerging threat’ of escalating conflict in Middle East 06:22

GOP lawmaker claims he’s ‘qualified’ to ban abortion because he’s a veterinarian 04:24

E. Jean Carroll lawyer: Trump’s decision proves ‘your lies’ have caught up to you 08:48

CHRIS HAYES: Think about the incentives Putin got in 2016 and how much they helped get Trump elected. Now think about the risks for Putin in 2024 as his war drags on and he wants to end it with a Russian victory.Feb. 14, 2024

Read more

‘Trump is losing it’: New investigation into Trump’s ‘nonsense’ at campaign rallies 06:09

playing now Hayes says Putin is taking advantage of his ‘huge’ investment in Trump 03:51

next Fox News’ fear mongering on live TV backfires 05:39

Santos sequel? Republican candidate raises eyebrows in NY-3 special election 06:09

‘What the hell, dude?’: Hayes stunned by special counsel’s report on Biden 07:12

‘Ridiculous’: AOC criticizes GOP’s ‘greedy’ effort to impeach DHS secretary 07:57

Source: www.msnbc.com