Haybike unveils the Horizon e-bike: the first of its kind

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hebike, a leading manufacturer of high-performance e-bikes, is excited to announce the launch of its newest model, the Horizon (Sunset). The Horizon is the first e-bike to combine Horst-Link suspension with hydraulic disc brakes and a stepped-strut frame, while it also features a foldable design and thick tyres. This bike, being the first of its kind, truly embodies the spirit of freedom and adventure. With its impressive features and stunning design, Horizon will exceed riders’ expectations and will soon become a fan favorite.

a smooth ride

The Horizon is equipped with 24″ x 4″ tires, providing riders with optimal grip and stability on all types of terrain. Its powerful 48V/750W hub motor (peak power 1200W) ensures a smooth and effortless ride, whether you’re traveling on flat ground or tackling steep hills. The Horst-Link suspension system further enhances the riding experience by absorbing shocks and bumps on the road.

Haybike places a high priority on rider safety, which is why the Horizon is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for quick and reliable stopping power. Not only does the Horizon come with high-performance brakes, but the integrated tail light features turn signal lights and brake lights, ensuring the rider remains visible to others on the road. Additionally, the front adaptive headlights automatically adjust to provide optimal illumination when riding at night or in low light conditions.

Convenience is important to riders, which is why the Horizon comes standard with a foldable design for easy storage and transportation. Its compact folding size is 49.2×23.6×31.5 inches which allows it to fit in small spaces like car trunk or public transportation. The lightweight frame of only 79 pounds makes it easy to transport or load into a car or truck.

The Horizon’s 48 V/14.4 Ah battery capacity provides riders with a range of 55 miles in pedal-assist mode and 30 miles in pure electric mode. And with fast-charging technology, the battery can be fully charged in just 3-4 hours using the included 54.6V/4A charger. Riders can stay connected and monitor the status of their ride through the Haybike app, available for both iOS and Android devices.

Beyond the Sunset: The Story of the Color of the Horizon

The Horizon is more than just a high-performance e-bike; It also symbolizes a feeling of peace and relaxation. The inspiration for its spectacular “sunset” color came from one of the lead designers, who witnessed a beautiful sunset after work one day. The color scheme reflects the serene essence of a sunset over America’s west coast, making every ride a pleasurable experience.

The Horizon e-bike has everything anyone needs for an exciting adventure. With its powerful motor, long-lasting battery and safety features, it gives riders the perfect opportunity to explore the world around them.

Pre-order information and limited time offers

The Horizon e-bike will be available for pre-order on November 10 on Haybike’s official website. A limited number of discount codes and gift boxes will be available only to pre-order customers. With an animal like Horizon, these gifts won’t last long.

Haybike is dedicated to providing riders with the best riding experience, and the Horizon is a testament to that commitment. With its advanced features, great design and feeling of freedom, Horizon is the perfect choice for e-bike enthusiasts. Pre-order now and join the Haybike community of passionate riders!

About Haybike®

Haybike is an electric bike company with smart, high-quality products, founded with a mission to provide the best riding experience for all bikers and create a greener planet along the way.

The bike offers a compact and robust mode of transportation, with the rider having the option of pedaling with the assistance of an electric motor, or entirely under battery power.

Haybike is committed to bringing innovation to the market and expanding the product range to meet the needs of its customers, promoting a lifestyle that brings people closer together and makes travel easier.

For more information on Heybike’s latest products and to stay updated on company news, visit www.heybike.com and follow Heybike on Facebook, @heybikeofficial on Twitter, heybike_official on Instagram and YouTube. To test ride a Haybike or learn more, visit your local dealer.

