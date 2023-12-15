Both indigenous activists and scientists believe the volcano holds the answers to the mysteries of the universe but they disagree on how it should be used.

Located in the central Pacific Ocean, Mauna Kea is a major shield volcano and Hawaii’s highest peak.

Over the past 50 years, Mauna Kea has attracted astronomers because of the mountain’s flat shape, dry environment, and limited light pollution, making it ideal for stargazing.

“It is a shield volcano that is adjacent to Mauna Loa, another large shield volcano on the island of Hawaii. Establishing an air flow at the summit that is very stable and smooth,” said John O’Meara, chief scientist at the WM Keck Observatory.

“There is no better site than Mauna Kea in any of the 50 states of the United States,” said Doug Simmons, director of the University of Hawaii Institute for Astronomy.

In 1968, the Hawaii Land Use Commission designated the summit of Mauna Kea as a science reserve.

“The irony is that it is the most sacred place. that is kukahoula [Snow God of Mauna Kea]This is where the Poliahu (ice goddess) lives,” said Shane Palakat-Nelson, cultural advisor at the University of Hawaii.

For Native Hawaiians, the summit contains ceremonial platforms, ancestral burial sites, and an alpine lake they believe has healing powers.

Rarely do Native Hawaiian cultural and spiritual practitioners visit the mountain, but when they do so for ceremonial purposes during the solstices and equinoxes, they undergo two weeks of preparation.

“You guys drive up and down every day. This is where you work on our temple. It makes no sense to me,” Palakat-Nelson said.

Activists and scientists both believe this mountain holds answers to the mysteries of the universe, but they disagree on how it should be used.

The tug-of-war between astronomers seeking cosmic revelations and Native Hawaiians protecting sacred traditions escalated in 2019 when plans were made to build an additional telescope, the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Thousands of Native Hawaiians protested for a year over the construction.

“We have spent years in court. We went to the Supreme Court to protect the land, Pisicotta said.

He says his goal was not to stop astronomers, but to stop bulldozers.

“Because Mauna Kea, regardless of its religious significance, is a preserve,” Pisciota said.

As a result, the state of Hawaii passed a law giving both scientists and spiritual practitioners the right to speak about the future of the mountain.

In 2022, a new authority was established with Native Hawaiians in key positions to manage and care for Mauna Kea.

Since then, both sides began taking small steps toward a new dialogue.

“It’s not science, it’s not science versus culture, because our culture is science,” Palakat-Nelson said.

“If they open their minds and hearts, there shouldn’t be any struggle,” he said.

There are a dozen telescope observatories built on the summit, all of which, according to O’Meara, are currently operational.

He believes the astronomical community needs to work with Native Hawaiians to begin the process of decommissioning telescopes that are less scientifically productive.

“We have to commit to a process where over time we begin to phase out things that are scientifically less productive,” he said.

The University of Hawaii’s 65-year lease and sublease for the summit lands are set to expire in 2033 and negotiations are ongoing about their renewal.

