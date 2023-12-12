Hawaiian Airlines not only has a respected Hawaiian aviation brand name, but also another name for a defunct former competitor.

The Aloha Airlines trade name has been owned by a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, since at least 2018.

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex da Silva said in an email that the company had acquired the trademarked Aloha Airlines name as part of a legal settlement, but he would not comment further on who the agreement was with or Hawaiian Holdings. What was the purpose of achieving this? Trade name.

“We cannot comment on legal solutions,” he said.

Local aviation historian Peter Forman said the arrangement saved Hawaiian Airlines from having to compete again against its previously powerful Hawaiian rival.

“This move prevents anyone else from using that name to compete against Hawaiian,” he said.

Forman also said it was possible, but unlikely in his view, that Hawaiian Airlines, whose acquisition by Alaska Airlines is expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months, would maintain both the Hawaiian and Alaska brands. Does, can use the name Aloha. Create a new division of one of the air carriers.

“I think, more than anything, it would be respectful not to use it,” he said.

Aloha shut down the service in 2008 after seeking bankruptcy protection twice in five years. The closure of the airline, established in 1946, resulted in 1,900 employees losing their jobs.

Yucaipa Co., a California-based firm headed by billionaire Ron Burkle, which led the purchase of Aloha Airlines in 2006 to complete a 2004 bankruptcy reorganization, acquired the airline in 2009 as part of Aloha’s 2008 bankruptcy liquidation after a failed bid. I took over the Aloha name. Licensing the name to another airline was a factor in Aloha’s demise.

Yucaipa, as the largest creditor in Aloha’s 2008 bankruptcy case, asked the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for permission to sell the Aloha name to the parent of Phoenix-based Go! Airlines, Mesa Air Group, as a way to resolve a lawsuit by Yucaipa that alleged Mesa had used confidential Aloha information during its 2004 bankruptcy to start! And put Aloha out of business.

Mesa had agreed to pay a minimum of $600,000 per year for 10 years to license the Aloha name from Yucaipa, and possibly more depending on interisland ticket revenue.

However, federal bankruptcy judge Lloyd King blocked the deal in 2009, which was opposed by Aloha’s former employees.

“Mesa succeeded in causing enormous harm not only to Aloha corporate entities, but also to thousands of Aloha employees and their families,” King wrote in his decision. “Now, through Yucaipa, Mesa wants to right its wrong by becoming Aloha. It is difficult to imagine that a court would ignore what Mesa has done and put its seal of approval on a Mesa subsidiary, Go!, Be Aloha.”

As part of a 2010 follow-up order, King barred Mesa from selling the Aloha name in the future.

Go Mesa! Began to fly in 2006 and ceased operations in 2014.

In 2013, Island Air, owned by Lanai’s billionaire owner Larry Ellison, was reportedly in discussions to purchase the Aloha name from Yucaipa. Such a deal and rebranding never came to fruition.

There was no response last week to a request for information from Yucaipa about what it did with the Aloha business name.

Hawaiian Airlines had its own legal dispute with Mesa, but it at least does not appear to be directly related to its acquisition of the Aloha name.

Hawaiian Airlines alleged in a 2006 complaint that Mesa used proprietary confidential information obtained in the 2003 Hawaiian Airlines bankruptcy reorganization case to unfairly compete against the air carrier.

After a lawsuit in US bankruptcy court, in 2007 Hawaiian Airlines won an $80 million damages award against Mesa. After Mesa’s appeal, Hawaiian Airlines agreed to settle the case with Mesa and received a $52.5 million cash settlement in 2008.

