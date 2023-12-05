Hawaiian Airlines' parent company reaches $1.9 billion buyout deal with Alaska Air

Dec 4 (Reuters) – Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (HA.O.), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, nearly tripled on Monday after Alaska Air Group (ALK.N) agreed to acquire it for $1.9 billion including debt of.

Hawaii’s shares were trading at $13.40 in morning trading, below Alaska’s $18 per share offer price made public on Sunday, with some analysts saying regulatory approval is not certain.

The company’s shares had fallen in recent months due to the impact of the Maui wildfires, higher fuel costs and jet engine recall issues on some of its Airbus SE (AIR.PA) planes. Its shares have fallen 52.6% so far this year.

Hawaiian Holdings shares have underperformed peers over the past year

According to LSEG, Hawaiian currently has a negative price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of 1.5, indicating losses, while Alaska Air has a positive forward 12-month PE ratio of 8.2.

Hawaiian Holdings hasn’t reported an adjusted profit in three years

Hawaiian Airlines airplane Daniel K. Sitting idle on the runway at Inouye International Airport. Photo taken on April 28, 2020. Reuters/Marco Garcia/File Photo Get licensing rights

Alaska and Hawaiian said Sunday the deal, valued at $929.4 million on an equity basis, will expand their networks and provide passengers with more choices.

“This transaction makes good common sense for both airlines,” TD Cowen analyst Helen Baker wrote in a note.

Baker said the deal will enable Alaska to grow in the lucrative Asia Pacific market, while Hawaii customers can travel nonstop to the U.S. mainland.

Craig Jenks, president of New York-based aviation consultancy Airline/Aircraft Projects, said in reference, “The deal’s high premium is justified by the extensive network synergy that the combined entity will be able to achieve with minimal additional investment.” 270% premium.

However, regulatory resistance to the merger is a possibility. Under the aggressive Biden administration, the US Justice Department filed a lawsuit in March to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines (SAVE.N), saying the planned merger would “put travel out of reach for many cost-conscious travelers.” Will exclude from “.

JetBlue shares traded flat after paring losses in the premarket, while Spirit shares were up 6.5% on Monday.

Shares of Seattle-based Alaska Air were down 17.6%.

Reporting by Ananth Agarwal and Shivansh Tiwari in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Elluri and Shinjini Ganguly

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com