Hawaii travel update: Governor and mayor propose getting rid of short-term vacation rentals on Maui

Either way, you probably won’t be renting an Airbnb or VRBO on Maui any time soon.

This week, both the governor of Hawaii and the mayor of Maui indicated that the solution to finding long-term housing for the more than 6,000 residents still displaced by the August 8 Lahaina wildfire is to encourage – or perhaps force – vacation rental owners. Also have to do. Hire them.

In separate proposals set for hearings soon by Maui officials, the governor and mayor introduced potential plans to convert short-term vacation rentals into long-term housing.

First of all, the Governor. He suggested two options, which you can read in full here. In Option 1, vacation rental owners would be (highly) incentivized by the government to offer residents staggering, above-market rates for long-term rentals: a studio or a one-bedroom home. $5,000/month for a four-bedroom home, or $11,000/month for a four-bedroom home.

In option two, short-term vacation rentals would be banned entirely for the next 18 months, while displaced residents would be provided the same above-market compensation for rentals.

Both plans also include incentives for landowners to build accessory dwelling units on their properties to increase the total number of solutions available.

The mayor’s plan, though slightly less aggressive, would exempt vacation rental owners from paying property taxes if they rent to residents. However, according to the proposal, vacation rental owners who do not comply would be taxed more.

“By converting short-term units into long-term rental properties, and renting them to residents displaced by the disaster, owners of thousands of short-term vacation rentals, timeshares and non-owner-occupied homes on Maui will be exempt from real property taxes. By paying, Mayor Richard Bissen said.

In any of the above scenarios, either due to legality or financial implications, vacation rentals will become more or less unavailable to visitors.

The introduction of these ideas, which require debate and discussion by Maui County officials before approval, comes as residents continue to be removed from hotels without an approved plan for long-term housing, while local community groups protest. Occurs on popular beaches. ,

To say that Maui was in disarray following the August 8 wildfire that destroyed the town of Lahaina, killed nearly 100 people, and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents would be an understatement.

Maui was slow to reopen to tourists, and the island’s tourism-dependent economy has struggled mightily to balance the needs of residents with the wallets of visitors. In fact, the lack of affordable housing has forced some Lahaina residents to leave Maui.

Rebuilding Lahaina is expected to take a long time, with some economists warning that locals could pay the price if local zoning laws are not amended.

Governor Josh Green echoed this fear when presenting his plans.

“The main thing that needs to happen is the speed that Hawaii is known for,” he said.

