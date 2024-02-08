Tesla Inc.’s Megapack battery system recently inspired the state of Hawaii to say goodbye to its last coal power plant, ushering in a new era powered by clean, renewable energy. The system, called Kapolei Energy Storage (KES), is now operational on the western side of Oahu, Hawaii, signaling the end of an era dominated by polluting power sources.

Advancing Hawaii’s clean energy goals

Owned and operated by Plus Power, this groundbreaking project represents the pinnacle of grid-scale battery energy storage technology, boasting unique specifications and capabilities. With a capacity of 135 megawatts (MW) and 540 megawatt-hours (MW) of energy, the system also has additional features such as fast frequency response and black start capabilities. Its implementation enables an additional 10% of new utility-scale renewables beyond what Hawaiian Electric’s previous models predicted.

KES occupies 8 acres in Kapolei, Oahu. Approved by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission in May 2021, it is now operational and serves as a significant replacement for the last coal-fired plant. Supporting Hawaii’s transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045, KES received unanimous support from the local community and obtained the necessary permits.

“KES is an important part of the portfolio of resources that work together to provide reliability and energy security on Oahu’s isolated island grid,” Jim Alberts, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Hawaiian Electric, said in a press release. Energy Storage Technology that allows us to respond quickly to constantly changing conditions is an essential tool for us to use to manage the grid and make it operate as efficiently as possible.

Tesla’s Megapack is taking out the coal

Megapack ensures grid stability and flexibility. Its innovative design enables seamless integration of renewable energy sources, facilitating the transition towards a sustainable energy future. By storing excess energy during periods of low demand and distributing it when it is needed most, Megapacks play a key role in optimizing energy use and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. This is a testament to Tesla’s commitment to revolutionizing the energy sector with innovative, eco-friendly solutions.

The significance of this change extends beyond Hawaii’s shores, falling in line with global efforts to mitigate climate change. As coal plants close across the United States, the rise of clean energy sites heralds the shift toward a sustainable future. The affordability and accessibility of renewable energy sources encourages homeowners and energy producers to adopt green alternatives,

The key stakeholders involved in bringing this project to life express their pride and optimism for the future. Hawaii’s Chief Energy Officer, Mark Glick, lauds the state’s leadership in the clean energy transition.

“This project provides another example of Hawaii’s leadership in the clean energy transition,” Glick said. The grid modernization strategies employed by Plus Power support a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy system.

Brandon Keefe, executive chairman of Plus Power, expressed the sentiment surrounding this historic moment, calling it a “historic milestone” in the transition to clean energy.

“This is the first time that batteries have been used by a major utility to balance the grid: providing fast frequency response, synthetic inertia and black start,” Keefe said. “This project is a postcard of the future – batteries will soon provide these services on a large scale on the mainland.”

Photo Honolulu Beach, courtesy of Maureen Meehan

