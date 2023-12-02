Have scammers opened a bank account in your name? Here’s how to check

It’s usually easy to spot if one of your bank accounts or credit cards has been compromised: You’ll see a transaction you don’t recognize, then alert your bank that a thief has managed to obtain your information. . But how do you know if someone opens a new bank account in your name without your knowledge?

Since these events may often not be recorded, it is difficult to tell the exact number of people in whose name accounts have been opened. However, the Federal Trade Commission received more than 110,000 complaints about new account bank fraud in 2022 alone. The numbers are big enough to send a signal to everyone: scammers are common, and the best way to protect yourself is to be proactive.

How do fraudsters open bank accounts in your name?

Opening a bank account requires some key information: name, government-issued ID, and a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. So, if your Social Security number is floating around on the dark web, it is quite easy for a fraudster to create a fake ID and use your SSN to open a new account.

Scammers may also take an old-fashioned approach: rummaging through your trash and uncovering old tax returns or other documents with your confidential details.

Why do scammers open accounts in other people’s names?

Creating an account in someone else’s name opens up a world of malicious possibilities. In some cases, the scammer’s goal may be clear: They want to steal money by bouncing checks or overdrawing the account. More complex schemes may involve laundering money from illegal activities or hiding money to avoid taxes.

The problem is that a scammer could easily do this and you wouldn’t even know it because this information doesn’t always reach your credit report.

Banks have also opened accounts in the name of customers

Hackers in the basement aren’t the only ones you should be worried about when it comes to accounts being opened in your name without your knowledge. The banks themselves have been part of this problem.

Wells Fargo is the most heinous example – the bank paid a $3 billion fine for a scandal that involved opening millions of fake accounts in an effort to reach sales targets. Bank of America also opened new credit card accounts without customers’ knowledge. And U.S. Bank was fined by the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau for opening counterfeit credit card and deposit accounts to unsuspecting consumers.

How to check bank accounts you haven’t signed up for

Is there someone impersonating you? Here’s how to find out.

Check Your Credit Report

You can request your credit report for free from each of the three credit bureaus once a week. It is important to note that these reports will not necessarily include new bank account details. Savings and checking accounts in good standing do not affect your credit report. However, if someone has overdrawn the account in your name or accrued unpaid fees, it may be reported.

Review Your ChexSystems Report

In addition to a free credit report, you are also legally entitled to a free annual report from ChexSystems, a consumer reporting agency that collects information about your banking history. This includes activity in your checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

ChexSystems offers two reports: a Consumer Disclosure Report, which includes details about any past negative behavior, and a Consumer Score Report. Banks use this information when deciding whether to approve your account application, and you can use it to identify potentially fraudulent activity.

Review your online bank statement

Review your bank statements monthly, and if any transactions seem suspicious, call your bank or credit union immediately. The sooner you alert them to fraud, the safer you will be.

However, this will only help you detect fraudulent transactions on accounts you know about. Unless your email address or physical postal address is used on an account opened by a scammer, you will not receive statements for these accounts.

What to do if a bank account is found in your name?

If you find a bank account that you haven’t opened in your name, here’s what you need to do:

Notify your bank or credit union

Call the financial institution that holds the account to alert them of the fraudulent account. You should also contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian or TransUnion – to inform them. They will then alert the other two agencies.

Here’s how to report fraud to each agency:

Consider a Credit Freeze or Fraud Alert

If someone succeeds in opening a bank account in your name, it is important to stop him from opening other accounts like credit cards or loans. You can do this by setting up a fraud alert or credit freeze to alert all major credit bureaus and banks about the increased possibility of fraud involving your name and Social Security number.

Fraud alerts require lenders and banks to contact you before approving any new loan or line of credit. To file a fraud alert, you just need to contact one of the bureaus. A credit freeze is more serious and means that no new loans or lines of credit can be opened in your name. This can be helpful if you want to hold off on opening any new accounts while your credit report is assessed. To create a credit freeze you must notify each of the three bureaus.

file a police report

Although your local law enforcement office is unlikely to be involved in an identity theft case, it is helpful to have written documentation of the incident, especially if you report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission.

Report identity theft to the FTC

Opening a fraudulent bank account is a type of identity theft, so you should also file a report with the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov. You must attach a copy of the police report when you file. The FTC will then provide you with a recovery plan to minimize the damage to your finances.

Take an inventory of your entire digital life

If someone has your Social Security number, don’t be surprised if they also have your email address, social media handles, and other personal information. Change your passwords and enable two-step verification on all your accounts to provide an extra layer of security.

How to prevent bank account fraud

Bank account fraud is not going away, and online thieves are becoming more sophisticated. Follow these steps to protect yourself from becoming a victim.

create a secure password

Using a simple, easy-to-guess password like “1234” won’t let your last name, birthday, or child’s name make the cut. Instead, experts recommend using a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters, and creating a different password for each website you use.

If you’re concerned about remembering more complex passwords, consider investing in an encrypted password manager.

Keep your information safe

Shred any documents that contain identifying information before placing them in the trash or recycling. This includes monthly statements and offers for new credit cards and bank accounts. Keep physical documents in a locked safe or scan and upload them using secure cloud storage and password protection.

Also, be careful who you share your information with. Do not give your personal information to anyone who asks. Learn how to spot a scam and only provide information to trusted sources through secure channels.

Keep track of your credit report and bank account activity

Regularly reviewing your credit reports and bank statements can help you spot fraudulent activity early. You can request a credit report from each of the three credit bureaus every week, so make a habit of checking your credit a few times a year. Look for suspicious activity, such as accounts you don’t recognize, and alert the credit bureaus immediately if you see anything.

You can also set alerts to notify you about large transactions, but don’t rely solely on them. It is important to regularly review your statements for any discrepancies. Fraudsters sometimes charge small fees to test how closely you monitor your accounts.

Consider a Credit Monitoring Service

If you want extra peace of mind, you can pay for more protection from identity theft protection or a credit monitoring service. These services will typically cost you about $100 per year, but some of them will alert you as soon as your information is on the dark web. If you have a credit card, you may have access to a free credit monitoring service.

Bottom-line

There are a lot of bad actors out there who prey on private information for their own personal financial gain. Be aware of the increasing number of identity theft and cyber crimes when you are sharing information online. Anyone with malicious intentions can go very far with your name, birthday, and Social Security number, so take extra precautions to protect your data and take action immediately if you see anything suspicious.

