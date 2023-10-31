Financial fears are real, especially late in life. we know that. There is uncertainty about all costs of living. It’s natural to be afraid of running out of money. I understood. Your life shouldn’t be just another horror movie in which you play the lead role. Waiting for the next disaster to strike is not a plan; This is merely a display of self-satisfaction. You can change your role in the money movie of your life.

Choosing to make no decision is a decision

Things will happen to you that will take your breath away. It could be an accident, health issues or that gray divorce that hits you in the face and drains your pockets. “Nearly 1 in 2 seniors’ biggest financial fear was not being able to save enough money for retirement,” SeniorLiving.org reported.

Things you can count on:

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better-informed investor.

Save up to 74%

Sign up for Kiplinger’s free e-newsletter

Profit and prosper from the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper from the best expert advice – straight to your email.

Death. We will all die, like it or not. But have you planned for it? You need to think about planning for your later life. Yes, it’s hard to talk about, but you’re more likely to die slowly rather than suddenly. In fact, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, 70% of people turning 65 will develop serious long-term care needs. Women will spend an average of 3.7 years in a nursing home, and men will spend an average of 2.2 years. The cost of care in a skilled nursing home can exceed $100,000 per year on average. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), “80% of households with seniors either cannot meet their basic and long-term care needs today or are at risk of not being able to do so in the future.”

Most people are not dealing with the issue of death. According to LegalZoom.com, only 33% of American adults have disclosed their plans. In fact, a Caring.com survey found that 60% of people without a will reported that they took no action to create a will and that they did not create a living trust or any other estate planning document. We make better plans for our pets, as shown in the Trust & Will study where 77% of pet owners have designated a guardian for their pet.

This is a long way to get to my point, which is that you need to plan for this financially, otherwise the burden will fall on your loved ones.

Estate planning will help you decide and plan for the transfer of your assets and may also include creating a trust to designate the transfer of some or all of your assets. You need end-of-life plans that include a will and a living will and an advance health care directive that states your wishes. Talk to your financial advisors, loved ones, and attorney to get started.

Tax. Other The only thing we can count on is taxes. Older adults have special rules and benefits that apply to them. You should work with a tax professional to make sure you’re taking the maximum deductions and not paying too much in taxes. People age 65 and older can use IRS Form 1040-SR as their tax form.

There are other things to consider, like changes to retirement planning rules that are great. Many retirement plans, such as IRAs and 401(k)s, come with deferred taxes that you need to know how to handle, such as when to take required minimum distributions (RMDs).

You may also consider setting up a trust to avoid paying certain taxes on an estate or inheritance. In March, the IRS changed some rules that may impact your estate planning, so make sure you consult with your financial and tax professionals to understand how this may impact you and your loved ones.

What happened?

It’s not all your fault for not planning. Maybe you planned to keep working, but then things changed and you were laid off from the workplace earlier than expected. Many companies are forcing older people to retire before they thought they would. Pew Research indicates that the pandemic led to a surge in early retirements of baby boomers, but you may also have seen many older workers pushed out to make room for cheaper, younger, gig workers. ProPublica and the Urban Institute have analyzed this and found that “28% of stable, long-term workers face at least one detrimental layoff by their employers between age 50 and leaving work for retirement.” “

If you retire early, you may not be able to save as much as you thought you could.

Another thing that happens to older people is debt. SeniorLiving.org reports that one in four seniors say they fear they will never be able to pay off their existing debt. Medical debt, credit cards, mortgages and student loans are weighing heavily on them. CreditKarma reports that baby boomers now have an average of more than $52,000 in debt. This could significantly deplete your retirement income from what you thought it would be.

Inflation is also a monster which is hiding. We look at our finances in today’s dollars, not in the future. At an annual inflation rate of 3% over 30 years, you would need about $2,400 to buy the same amount of goods that would be purchased for $1,000 today.

now what?

The house of a large family can be very big

It is human nature to live in the family home for very long periods of time. This is because it is family home, You raised children and made family memories there.

But the children may be gone, and the dog may also be gone. Memories don’t die – wherever you go, they go with you. The cost of care and maintenance of your big home can seem really scary. Factor downsizing into your plan.

New Dance: The Side Hustle

Side hustle is the modern name for what used to be called a part-time job. You may not have any idea how you’ll do things later in life, but life happens, and we all have to embrace it and make money wherever we can.

There are online sites where you can use your talents to train, mentor, and teach professionals or children. You might even learn some new skills, like becoming a notary. You can also become a mobile notary to earn money and choose your own working hours.

If you love kids, you might consider providing daycare or babysitting services or even working as a companion to other older adults. Many older adults have become drivers for ride-hailing services like Uber or Lyft or food-delivery apps like Grubhub or DoorDash.

You can also turn your hobby into a money making idea. You can train children in a sport or musical instrument, or teach weaving or other crafts, or even sell your wares at local markets and craft fairs. You can do graphic design, write, edit, keep bookkeeping, become a virtual assistant, or develop websites for others. be creative.

Benjamin Franklin warned us that “Nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But you can take proactive steps to avoid the inevitable consequences of financial challenges that may make us say “boo.”

Related Content

This article was written by our associate advisor and represents his views, not those of the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check consultant records with seconds or together FINRA,

Source: www.bing.com