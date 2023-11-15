Have crypto and NFT scams increased after Elon Musk’s acquisition?

Have crypto and NFT scams increased on X after Elon Musk’s acquisition?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency scams are nothing new. They are probably as old as the industry itself. Social media like X (formerly Twitter) have provided a platform for scammers to flourish. However, a Reddit user pointed out that such cases have increased since Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company.

After Musk took charge of the social media giant in August 2022, there was a marked increase in cryptocurrency and NFT scams on the platform. However, now they have come up with a new twist: misuse of Twitter’s blue verification tick.

Earlier, being verified provided some credibility. This “blue tick” badge of authenticity helped users distinguish genuine accounts from fraudulent or unofficial accounts.

However, recent changes under Musk’s leadership have changed this scenario. For a small monthly fee of $8, any account can now receive this coveted blue tick. Thanks to this, scammers are having fun doing any BS fraud in the name of crypto and NFTs.

Want to buy hacked accounts? They’re on sale right under Elon Musk’s nose

As the Reddit post points out, some hacker groups are targeting older accounts with a certain amount of history and followers. They then sell these accounts to scammers, who use them to scam projects.

Unlike recently opened accounts, these appear more genuine and help hide the malicious intent of their new owners.

“With the new Paying for it, getting hundreds of thousands of views and definitely fooling those newbies. space,” HelloWap is accused.

According to Hello Wap, there is a possibility that Elon Musk knows about this. However, he looks the other way “Because of the advertising revenue they are generating from the scam group.”

The user also shared screenshots of verified accounts actively shilling projects on X.

An example of a fake account verified on X from a Reddit post

Many users in the comments section agree that Musk is allowing scammers to flourish. As one user pointed out, this is related to declining advertising profits.

X earns a large portion of its revenue from advertising. In 2022, the company billed over $4 billion in advertisements. But these advertisers are moving away. He has already blamed the Jewish campaign group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for his defeat.

With declining revenues, Elon Musk is now dependent on scammers to fill his coffers.

“When Muck destroyed Twitter with his tactics and advertisers started scrambling, it became clear that he was accepting ad revenue anywhere he could get it.” one comment alleged.

According to some users, X (Twitter) has become a worse place since Elon Musk’s acquisition.

Fake Verified Accounts Shilling Cryptocurrency Scams Are a Problem

One certainly can’t argue that Elon Musk ignores these fake accounts. However, it is clear that many accounts promoting crypto and NFT scams are now based on “blue tick” verification.

This development emphasizes why social media platforms must maintain a delicate balance between business innovation and ethical responsibility.

Fake verified accounts have also tried to flash their projects on Coinchapter’s X profile. Many posts have become the target of automated bots and accounts with “blue ticks”.

Hello, WAP believes that scammers use the stolen money to pay for advertisements that ultimately benefit Musk.

“Think about the ethics of this scam and the platform that is allowing it to happen: Scam money is being used to buy verification and advertising, and more scams. It succeeds and the group simply uses bots to continue. In a way you could argue that they’re putting their money back in Elon’s pocket. uh oh…” It has been alleged in the post.

True, Elon Musk has a responsibility to his investors. A businessman must ensure that his company makes as much money as possible. But he is also accountable to the users. People using X should be protected (as much as logically possible) from all these crypto, NFTs, and other scams.

