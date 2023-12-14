Have 10 hours? IBM will train you in the fundamentals of AI for free



Long before ChatGPT arrived on the scene and sucked all the air out of the room, there was IBM Watson. Watson himself became famous when in 2011 he defeated defending champion Ken Jennings on the TV game show Jeopardy.

Anyway, back to our story. My point is that IBM has a long history with AI and is not sitting idly by. Its generative AI solution is called Watsonx. It focuses on enabling businesses to deploy and manage both traditional machine learning and generative AI to suit their specific needs.

I’m telling you this because if any company has the credit for offering a credential on AI fundamentals, it’s IBM.

IBM’s AI Fundamentals program is built inside its SkillsBuild learning portal. It takes approximately ten hours to complete the credential in six courses.

Because I have been interested in AI ethics for a long time (I did a thesis on AI ethics a long time ago), I took an AI ethics class. this was good.

It discussed the challenge of balancing technology with ethical responsibility. Key topics include the five pillars of AI ethics, the importance of fairness and avoiding bias, and the need to make AI systems transparent, explainable, and robust against attacks. The session also emphasized on governance, protection of personal data and the importance of privacy through data minimization and differential privacy.

I will probably take the remaining courses over the holidays. Here’s a summary of the program and useful links to help you get started.

Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals Learning Plan: In this learning plan, you’ll explore the history of AI, and then see how it can change the world. Plus, you’ll learn in-depth about the ways AI makes predictions, understands language and images, and learns using circuits inspired by the human brain. After a hands-on simulation in which you build and test a machine-learning model, you’ll finish with tips on how to find a career in AI.

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence (1 hour 15 minutes), Less than a century old, AI has already gone through three waves of transformative development. Today it provides humanity with the most powerful tools to analyze complex data, not only to find meaning but also to learn without human intervention. In this course, you will survey the history of AI and explore ways in which it can shed light on unstructured data.

Natural Language Processing and Computer Vision (1 hour 30 minutes): You may already know that some AI systems can understand human language, recognize visual images, and even create original art. But do you know how these systems do this? In this course, you will explore the theory of natural language and vision processing and learn how these technologies drive real-world systems such as chatbots and photo analysis.

Machine Learning and Deep Learning (2 hours): In this course, you’ll see how machines can learn and make amazing, evidence-based predictions. Explore the logic behind computers’ ability to learn, then examine new ways how AI systems inspired by neurons in the human brain can solve tough problems.

Run AI models with IBM Watson Studio (1 hour and 45 minutes): In this course, you will practice building AI machine learning models in a series of simulations using IBM Watson Studio. This is hands-on time that can help you do real work with AI.

AI ethics (1 hour and 45 minutes): You may have heard about the problems that arise when AI systems misinterpret data or propose solutions that reflect human bias. This is the course I talked about above. Through real-world examples you will learn about AI ethics, how they are implemented, and why AI ethics are so important in building trustworthy AI systems.

Your Future in AI: Job Landscape (1 hour): Are you considering a career in AI? In this course, learn about the rapid growth of the AI ​​job market and the skills needed for success in this exciting field. You’ll hear how real professionals got started, and find resources and learning opportunities that can help you work with them.

This is the third article in our series of free learning resources for those interested in exploring AI or building a career around this amazing technology. I also explored free AI courses from Amazon and free AI courses from OpenAI and Deep Learning.

so there you go. Sign up now and use your vacation time to get a new credential. If you take any of these courses, please report back in the comments below and let us know what you think. And stay tuned. I look forward to providing more resources in early 2024 to continue your free AI learning journey.

