Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused police of acting more leniently towards pro-Palestine protesters and Black Lives Matter supporters than right-wing protesters or football hooligans.

Britain’s interior minister has accused the country’s largest police force of being more lenient towards pro-Palestinian protesters than other groups, deepening a political dispute over the Israel-Hamas war.

In a highly unusual attack on the police, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said London’s Metropolitan Police force was ignoring law breaking by “pro-Palestinian mobs”. He described protesters demanding a ceasefire in Gaza as “hate mongers”.

Pro-Palestinian rallies have been held in London and other British cities every weekend since the war began more than a month ago. The government has criticized organizers for planning the march on Saturday because it is Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War, when many people in Britain pause to remember the victims of the war.

The march comes a day before the main Remembrance Sunday, when King Charles III, senior politicians, diplomats, military leaders and veterans attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London. The planned route does not pass close to the memorial, which is a few steps away from Parliament.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has described the planned protests over Remembrance weekend as “provocative and offensive”. But after calling in police chief Mark Rowley for talks on Wednesday, Sunak said the government supported “the right to protest peacefully”.

The controversy appeared to be over, but Braverman escalated it dramatically with an article in the Thursday edition of the Times of London newspaper. He accused the police of acting more leniently towards pro-Palestine protesters and Black Lives Matter supporters than towards right-wing protesters or football hooligans.

Braverman said, “There is a perception that senior police officers play the preferred role when it comes to protesters,” and he called the demonstrations for a ceasefire in Gaza an “assertion of primacy by certain groups, particularly Islamic extremists.” .

“Terrorists have been glorified, Nazis and Jews have been threatened with more genocide, so Israel has been demonized,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of people have participated in demonstrations organized by leftist groups and Muslim organizations every Saturday since the war began. Large rallies have also taken place in support of Israel and demanding the freeing of hostages taken by Hamas in the October 7 attack.

Arrests were made and protests were banned

Police say there have been around 200 arrests related to the clashes across London since that date, including 98 for suspected anti-Semitic crimes and 21 for alleged anti-Muslim crimes.

In Britain, protests can only be banned if there is a risk of serious disorder. Police said the threshold had not been met, although they were concerned that “split groups intent on inciting disorder” could emerge, including far-right activists.

Opposition Labor Party spokeswoman Yvette Cooper said Braverman was “deliberately undermining respect for the police” and “seeking to create division.”

“She is deliberately stoking community tensions in the most dangerous ways,” Cooper said in the House of Commons.

Countries around the world are grappling with how to handle the intense emotions generated by the conflict. On October 12, the French Interior Minister issued an order to local authorities across the country to ban pro-Palestinian protests, citing risks to public order. France’s highest administrative authority overturned the blanket ban a week later, saying decisions should be made at the local level based on risks to public order.

Since then, France has seen numerous pro-Palestinian protests, some authorized and peaceful, some banned and quickly dispersed by police.

