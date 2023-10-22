Hatch Team and Green Innovation Lab Entrepreneurs

Green Innovation Lab entrepreneurs demonstrating their product prototypes

HATCH has recently implemented the “Green Innovation Lab” – an agricultural incubator program in collaboration with GIZ Sri Lanka and the EU. It demonstrated the importance of providing an enabling ecosystem to prototype new innovations and test, iterate and validate ideas for commercial feasibility. This is of vital importance in transforming Sri Lanka’s agricultural industry to significantly assist in the country’s economic recovery journey.

This incubator focused on innovations in nutrition, sustainable packaging, equipment and machinery. Over 200 applications were received for this program from all parts of the island. 20 startups were selected for the “Hackathon” at Hatch in Colombo and 10 selected innovators went through a 3-month immersive business incubator implemented by Hatch to showcase some amazing prototypes and products of their initial ideas at a demo day in September .

Speaking at the demo day, Mevan Peiris, Chief Program Officer at Hatch, said, “Most entrepreneurs and innovators came to the program with just an idea. Seeing those ideas validated and transformed into real prototypes and products in a period of just 3 months – shows the effectiveness and importance of business support programs like these.

Hatch is Sri Lanka’s leading innovation and entrepreneurship development organization and is considered the “center of gravity” for startups and innovators. This notion is supported by the fact that Hatch has been operating a co-working space in Colombo for the last 5 years and today has over 1,000 community members and 125 companies working out of this building. Additionally, through Hatch’s program vertical they have successfully implemented 18 different business incubators and accelerators – connecting with a total of 600+ startups in Sri Lanka as part of the larger Hatch network.

Anita Rickzan, Program Manager of the EU Delegation to Sri Lanka, said, “Sustainability is important not only in Sri Lanka but also in Europe and globally. Here in Sri Lanka, the EU is a long-standing partner in agriculture and is now also engaged in partnerships promoting green growth. That’s why we support initiatives like this program with Hatch. Innovation is important to promote eco-friendly enterprises. Our overarching objective is to promote green development in Sri Lanka and Europe, facilitating harmonious co-existence between people and the environment.

Demo Day of the Green Innovation Lab was an impressive showcase of products from 10 finalist agri-startups. These included innovative sustainable packaging solutions made from agricultural waste such as banana fiber, coconut fiber and sawdust from Kendi, Sebastco, Paper Story and Novapal. Novapal’s shipping pallets made from sawdust waste are designed to provide customers with up to 60% space savings and are competitively priced compared to traditional plastic shipping pallets.

Also showcased were several innovative agritech solutions from govi.ai, an innovative enterprise designed to empower farmers with data-driven sustainable practices to maximize crop yields and profits for farmers. Uses sustainable farming strategies, while reducing resource wastage by up to 35%. Grow, a startup that is developing sustainable, nutritious and consistent animal feed using a hydroponics system. Nature Dry, Agro PV and AgroX all aim to efficiently increase food production and quality. A vegetarian burger made from locally sourced jackfruit developed by Go Green Exports under the sub-brand ‘Marco Polos’ was also served to the visitors to give their first-hand feedback on the taste of the product.

The spectacular Demo Day displays of all 10 start-ups, which were individually curated to take visitors through an immersive journey, facilitated intense discussions between the startups and potential partners, customers and investors during the evening. Provided, resulting in over 20 stakeholder connections. , who will be able to support them in the next part of their journey.

The Green Innovation Lab incubator program and final demo day proved to be a resounding success, providing many entrepreneurs and start-ups with invaluable guidance and essential resources to scale their businesses. Hatch is committed to organizing similar events in the future under its newly formed vertical “Hatch Green” to assist entrepreneurs across Sri Lanka in unlocking their full potential and foster innovation especially in the agriculture sector. is dedicated to, which will ultimately lead to a green future for the country. ,

The Green Innovation Lab incubator program was supported through funding from both the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

