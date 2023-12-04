Haskell gets grant to empower local Native American entrepreneurs, business students

Share this post or save for later

With the help of a federal grant, Haskell Indian Nations University is establishing a center on campus dedicated to the advancement of local Native American-owned businesses.

The United States Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education recently announced in a news release that Haskell has received a Tribal College Small Business Achievement Grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration. This grant provides the university with $250,000 per year for five years.

It will fund a new small business resource center on Haskell’s campus, to be called the Center for Entrepreneurial Indigenous Prosperity. The mission of the center will be to promote economic development in Native American communities and beyond.

McKee Moore, dean of the Haskell College of Business, said the grant will provide Native American entrepreneurs in northeast Kansas – particularly those living in rural reservation areas – access to resources. One aspect of the Entrepreneurial Indigenous Prosperity Center will be designed to help small business owners thrive in digital spaces, from setting up online stores to using e-commerce solutions.

“This grant will create new opportunities for the students and communities served by the university and expand the footprint of our mission,” Haskell President Frank Arpan said in the release. “The College of Business is making great strides in its programming offerings and we are excited to see the college progress.”

The grant will also allow Haskell students to learn from and work with startup businesses and existing companies. The Haskell College of Business will establish a business incubation program to assist students with resources and mentorship. In return the university hopes to transform the ideas of aspiring entrepreneurs into successful businesses.

Haskell College of Business instructor Jessica Burghardt will serve as project director for the Center of Entrepreneurial Indigenous Prosperity.

“My goal here at Haskell was always to create an environment where small businesses can be built and supported,” Burghardt said in the news release. “I really believe in Native entrepreneurs and the positive impact they have on Native communities.”

Read more on the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Education website, bie.edu. For more information about the grant, contact Moore at [email protected] or Burghart at [email protected].

