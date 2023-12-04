Hashkey Capital takes action against impersonation scam

[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, December 4th, 2023]

Leading investment firm Hashkey Capital has recently become aware of possible instances of impersonation attempts involving fraudsters falsely posing as company representatives. Hashkey Capital wishes to assure its clients and the public that it has no connection with any of these impersonation schemes.

Upon becoming aware of these matters, Hashkey Capital took immediate action to deal with the situation. The company is actively collaborating with appropriate experts and is in contact with Telegram to discuss possible ways to reduce the spread of suspicious links. Hashkey Capital is also in the process of setting up a dedicated verification center on its official website. This verification center will enable the public to verify that communications received are indeed from representatives of Hashkey Capital, ensuring a secure and trustworthy communication channel.

Hashkey Capital urges all stakeholders to remain vigilant and exercise caution when interacting with individuals claiming to be representatives of the Company. If you are contacted by someone posing as a Hashkey Capital representative, it is important to immediately report the incident to our dedicated support team.

To protect against potential risks, it is advisable not to respond to such messages, provide any personal information or otherwise communicate with the sender. Also, avoid clicking on any links shared in chats or emails or downloading software from an unverified source, as they may contain malware or viruses that may compromise the recipient’s computer security.

Hashkey Capital is committed to the security of its partners and clients and will continue to take proactive measures to combat fraudulent activities. The Company appreciates the support and cooperation of its community in this endeavor.

About Hashkey Capital

Global in influence and crypto-native, Hashkey Capital is a digital asset and blockchain leader that helps institutions, founders, and talent advance the blockchain industries.

As one of the largest crypto funds and the earliest institutional investor in Ethereum, Hashkey Capital has managed over US$1 billion in client assets with over 500 investments across infrastructure, tools and applications since its inception. Have done.

With our deep knowledge of the blockchain ecosystem, Hashkey Capital has built a strong network connecting founders, investors, developers, and regulators.

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or legal advice.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com