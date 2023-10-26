Hashdex reaches settlement with SEC on spot Bitcoin ETF application

Asset manager Hashdex recently filed regulatory filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its application to allow the Hashdex Bitcoin Futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to hold spot bitcoin, a source familiar with the matter told Cointelegraph. A meeting was held to address the concerns.

According to a memo released by the Trading Markets Division, the meeting took place on October 13, with six SEC officials and representatives from Hashdex, NYSE Arca, Tidal Financial Group and law firm K&L Gates in attendance.

At the meeting, Hashdex presented its mechanism allowing spot Bitcoin (BTC) to be traded and placed in ETFs on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which is regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Hashdex’s filing differs from other spot bitcoin applications because it does not have a surveillance-sharing agreement with crypto exchange Coinbase. Instead, Hashdex proposes to acquire spot BTC from physical exchanges within the CME market, making it completely dependent on CME pricing for transactions, according to an SEC filing by NYSE Arca in late August. Was done accordingly.

A presentation shared with SEC officials during this month’s meeting shows that the strategy also builds on the Commission’s Teucrium Order, which called for Bitcoin futures markets to support financial products with exposure to BTC. Sufficiently developed for.

As a next step, the SEC may seek more information ahead of the first filing deadline on Nov. 17, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Screenshot of Hashdex’s presentation to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Source: SEC

Hashdex claims to have over $380 million of assets under management and 14 exchange-traded products (ETPs) in seven countries.

The SEC approved Hashdex’s Bitcoin futures ETF in April 2022. The product has been listed on NYSE Arca since September last year. If the rule change is approved, the ETF will be able to hold spot bitcoin as well.

Several major asset managers are racing to be the first to list a Bitcoin ETF in the United States. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, BlackRock’s ETF proposal was recently listed on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), suggesting it may get approval.

“The current consensus is that the SEC will approve all spot ETFs within three months,” the source said.

Source: cointelegraph.com