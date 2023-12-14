Hasbro's 1,100 layoffs hit D&D and Magic: The Gathering hard, as a growing list of employees announce their departure

Earlier this week, Hasbro announced it would be laying off about 1,100 employees two weeks before Christmas, according to an internal memo. At the time, I reported that the memo announced that “the majority of notifications will occur in the next six months, with the remainder occurring over the next year.” Although this does not directly contradict this statement, there are many layoffs happening right now.

The list of layoffs at Wizards of the Coast continues to grow – some have been confirmed through announcements on social media, while others are still being confirmed. According to a BlueSky screenshot shared on Twitter, D&D 5th Edition co-designer Mike Merrells is likely one of them.

(Image credit: @MonkipiQuinn on Twitter/x.)

Morales had left WoTC’s RPG design team, and was working on the design team for Magic: The Gathering.

This is further confirmed by the growing list at Enworld as well as the one assembled by Tabletop Journalist Christian Cofer on Twitter. Although the full scope of the layoffs is still being verified, I have collected whatever statements I could find from affected employees.

This list of confirmed layoffs includes art director Breanna Hayes, senior developmental editor Eitan Bernstein, producers and hosts. amy dallengame designer dan dillonProduct Manager Natalie Egan, Senior Communications Manager larry frumand Magic: The Gathering community manager jesse hill,

(Image credit: Brianna Hayes on LinkedIn.)

One employee reportedly affected (who has not yet made a statement on social media) is publishing and licensing head Liz Schuh. If verified, according to his LinkedIn profile, it would mark the end of his more than 28 years in office.

I have contacted Wizards of the Coast, who are “not sharing/commenting information about geography or teams out of respect for employees”. Despite asking, I did not receive any comment as to what assistance the employees would receive after the further memorandum was sent. It is still unclear whether the “comprehensive package including job placement support” will support affected workers through the holiday season.

In the memo itself, Hasbro CEO Chris Cox (who received more than $9 million in compensation last year in addition to his $1.5 million salary) said the layoffs were intended to “modernize and lean even more our organization.” ” is, calling them “the liver we need”. Cox has not announced any cuts in his salary or compensation to achieve these goals.

During an investor meeting in October (thanks, Dicebreaker), Cox said that both Magic: The Gathering and D&D were having “record years”, adding: “Wizards of the Coast is leading the way because of the strong contribution of Baldur’s Gate III.” And digital gaming revenue grew 40% with Monopoly Go! and Magic: The Gathering.”

While the broader health of Hasbro as a company is another matter entirely, it’s surprising that – despite these huge successes – Wizards of the Coast is losing so many key employees, with more redundancies expected in the next six months. There is a possibility.

Source: www.pcgamer.com