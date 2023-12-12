Hasbro has laid off 1,100 employees due to weak toy sales during the holiday season.

Hasbro is laying off about 1,100 employees as the toy maker struggles with soft sales during the holiday shopping season, according to a company memo obtained by CNBC.

Hasbro had about 6,300 employees at the beginning of this year, according to a company fact sheet.

The company’s shares fell more than 4% in extended trading on Monday. Shares of rival Mattel also slipped after hours.

“We expect the first three quarters to be challenging, particularly in toys, where the market is coming down from historic, pandemic-driven highs,” CEO Chris Cox said in the memo. “While we have made some significant progress across our organization, the headwinds we saw in the first nine months of the year continued into the holidays and are likely to continue into 2024.

Hasbro, which laid off hundreds of workers earlier this year, warned in October that problems were ahead. In the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report, Hasbro lowered its already soft full-year outlook, forecasting a 13% to 15% decline in revenue for the year.

Hasbro also said in its October quarterly report that sales of the popular toy brand had declined significantly. Popular brands like My Little Pony, Nerf and Transformers fell 18% in that time due to “soft category trends.”

Hasbro’s stock was down nearly 20% as of Monday’s close.

Hasbro’s competitor Mattel also warned of soft sales. Yet Mattel’s stock is up nearly 6% as of Monday, driven largely by the box office success of the movie “Barbie.” However, that still lags the 17% gain posted by the S&P 500 this year.

The holiday season may be sluggish for retailers overall, and consumers saw fewer discounts on toys compared to a year ago.

Read the full memo from CEO Chris Cox:

Team,

A year ago, we created our strategy to focus on building smaller, bigger, better brands and began the process of transforming Hasbro. Since then, we’ve had some significant wins, like realigning our supply chain, improving our inventory position, reducing costs, and reinvesting over $200M in the business while growing share across many of our categories. But the adverse market conditions we had anticipated have proven to be stronger and more persistent than planned. While we are confident about Hasbro’s future, the current environment demands that we do more, even when these choices are the most difficult for us.

Today we are announcing additional headcount reductions as part of our previously communicated strategic transformation, affecting approximately 1,100 colleagues globally, in addition to the approximately 800 reductions already taken.

Our leadership team came to this difficult decision after much deliberation. We recognize that this is tremendous news that impacts the livelihoods of our friends and colleagues. Our focus is on communicating transparently with you all and supporting you through this period of change. I want to start by saying why we’re doing this now and what’s next.

why now?

We enter 2023 expecting a year of change, including significant updates to our leadership team, structure and scope of operations. We expect the first three quarters to be challenging, especially in toys, where the market is coming off historic, pandemic-induced highs. Although we have made some significant progress across our organization, the headwinds we saw during the first nine months of the year continued into the holidays and are likely to continue into 2024.

To position Hasbro for growth, we must first ensure that our foundation is solid and profitable. To do this, we need to modernize our organization and make it more agile. While we view workforce reductions as a last resort, given the state of our business, it is a lever we must pull to keep Hasbro healthy.

what happens next?

While we are making changes throughout the organization, some functional areas will be affected more than others. Many of those whose roles have been affected have been or will be informed within the next 24 hours, although timing will vary by country, in line with local regulations and subject to employee consultation where necessary. This includes team members who have raised their hand to step down from their roles at the end of the year as part of our Voluntary Early Retirement Program (VRP) in the US. We are extremely grateful to these associates for their many years of dedication. And we wish them all the best.

Most of the notifications will happen over the next six months, with the remainder over the next year as we finalize the rest of our organizational model. This includes standardizing processes within finance, HR, IT and consumer care as part of our Global Business Enablement project, but it also means working more across the business to reduce management layers and create an agile organization .

What else are we doing?

I know this news is especially difficult during the holiday season. We value every member of our team – they’re not just employees, they’re friends and colleagues. We decided to communicate now so people have time to plan and process the changes. For affected employees we are offering a comprehensive package including job placement assistance to assist in their transition.

We have done everything we can to reduce the scale of the impact, such as launching VRP and exploring options to reduce our global real estate footprint. On that note, our Providence, Rhode Island office is currently not being utilized to its full capacity and we have decided to vacate the space at the end of the lease term in January 2025. Over the next year, we’ll be welcoming teams from our Providence office down the road to our headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. This is an opportunity to reshape the way we work and ensure that our workplaces are vibrant and productive, while also reflecting our more flexible personal dynamics since the pandemic.

looking ahead

As Gina often says, cost cutting is not a strategy. We know this, and that’s why we will continue to grow and invest in many areas in 2024.

As we seek greater cost savings, we will invest in new systems, insights and analytics, product development and digital – all while strengthening our leading franchises and ensuring our brands have the future. Have the necessary marketing to grow well.

We will also use the potential we unlock in our business, such as our new supply chain efficiencies, our direct-to-consumer capabilities, and our own content to maximize licensing opportunities, enhance entertainment, and drive new brand development. Critical Partnerships to Free the Dollar. ,

I know there’s no doubt how difficult this is, especially for the employees directly affected. We are grateful for his contribution, and wish him all the best. In the coming weeks, let’s support each other, and move forward to make these necessary changes, so we can return our business to growth and fulfill Hasbro’s mission.

Thank you,

chris

