Has the world’s most important asset market broken down?

America’s financial condition in 1790 was precarious: debt servicing costs exceeded revenues and government bonds traded at 20 cents on the dollar. Alexander Hamilton, the nation’s first Treasury Secretary, wanted a deep and liquid market for secured government debt. He understood the importance of investors’ confidence, so proposed to honor all debts, including those of the states, and offer to swap old debt for new bonds with a lower interest rate. This was controversial. Shouldn’t speculators who borrow cheaply from secondary markets be paid less? Yet Hamilton could not be swayed: “When the credit of a country is in any degree doubtful, it never fails to pay an exorbitant premium, in some form or the other, on all its debts.”

More than two centuries later, American politicians are busy undermining Hamilton’s principles. The expiration of the debt ceiling has pushed America towards technical default. Rising interest rates and unrestrained spending have led to a growing debt burden: the country’s total stock now stands at $26.6 trillion (96% of GDP), up from $12.2 trillion (71% of GDP) in 2013. Servicing costs account for one-fifth of government spending. , As the Federal Reserve reduces its holdings of Treasuries under quantitative tightening and issuance increases, investors should swallow more bonds.

All this is putting pressure on a market that has been catastrophically bad in the past. US government bonds are the basis of global finance: their yields are the “risk-free” rates on which all asset pricing is based. Yet such yields have become extremely volatile, and measures of market liquidity appear weak. Against this backdrop, regulators are concerned about increasing activity in the Treasury market by leveraged hedge funds rather than less-risky players such as foreign central banks. A “flash crash” in 2014 and a rise in rates in the “repo” market, where Treasuries can be swapped for cash, in 2019 first raised alarm. Before the Fed stepped in, the Treasury market was overwhelmed by fire selling in 2020 as long-term holders rushed for cash. In November a cyberattack on ICBC, a Chinese bank, disrupted settlements at the Treasury for several days.

Regulators and politicians want to find a way to reduce the likelihood of further accidents. New facilities for repo markets, through which the Fed can transact directly with the private sector, were implemented in 2021. The weekly report to market participants on secondary trading has been replaced with a more detailed daily update, and the Treasury is considering releasing more data to the public. But these pale in comparison to reforms proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), America’s main financial regulator, outlined for late 2022. The SEC has invited comments on these plans; Their implementation may start from the beginning of next year.

This has resulted in fierce controversy about the extent and causes of the problems in the Treasury markets – and how far regulators should go to fix them. A radical change in treasury trading also has its risks. Critics say the proposed changes will unnecessarily increase the cost to the exchequer. Do they have any issues?

repo repair

The modern treasury market is a network of mind-bending complexities. It affects almost every financial institution. Short-term bills and long-term bonds, some of which pay coupons or are linked to inflation, are issued by the Treasury. These are sold at auction to “primary dealers” (banks and broker dealers). Dealers then sell them to clients: foreign investors, hedge funds, pension funds, funders, and money-market funds. Many buyers raise funds to purchase Treasuries using the overnight repo market, where bonds can be swapped for cash. High-frequency traders in secondary markets often match buyers and sellers using algorithms. Participants, particularly large asset managers, often prefer to buy Treasury futures – contracts that pay the holder the value of a specific Treasury at an agreed date – because this requires less cash than buying the bond directly. Is. Every link in the chain is a potential vulnerability.

The most significant of the SEC’s proposals is to mandate central clearing, under which trading in the Treasury and repo markets would occur through a central counterparty rather than on a bilateral basis. The counterparty will be one buyer for each seller and one seller for each buyer. This will make market conditions more transparent, eliminate bilateral counterparty risk and introduce a “for all” market structure, which will reduce the pressure on dealers for intermediary trading. Nate Wuerffel of BNY Mellon, an investment bank, expects central-clearing rules to be implemented relatively soon.

Yet the SEC’s most controversial proposal concerns so-called basis trading that links the market for Treasuries with the futures market. Investors are only required to post “initial margin” when purchasing a futures contract, which represents a fraction of the face value of the Treasury. This is often easier for asset managers than financing bond purchases through the repo market, which is more strictly regulated. Thus, there can be arbitrage between the cash and futures markets for Treasuries. Hedge funds will go short, sell a contract to deliver Treasuries in the futures market and then buy that Treasuries in the cash market. They then often repay the treasury for cash, which they use as capital to trade on a greater basis. In some cases the funds clearly oversell it and repeat it to such an extent that they are outnumbered 50 to one against their initial capital.

Most of the time, this trade is quite low risk. But in times of market stress, such as in 2020, when Treasury prices soared wildly, futures exchanges will send calls to hedge funds for more margin. If funds cannot access cash quickly enough they sometimes have to close their positions, leading to rapid selling. The closure of basis trades may increase market volatility in 2020. The SEC has therefore proposed that hedge funds that are exclusively active in the Treasury market be designated as broker-dealers and forced to follow stricter rules rather than the simple disclosure requirements they currently face. should be done. It is also considering new rules that would limit the total leverage hedge funds can access from banks.

This has angered those who make money from maneuvering. In October Ken Griffin, the boss of Citadel, the world’s most profitable hedge fund, argued that the regulator was simply “looking for a problem”. He explained that basis trading reduces financing costs for the treasury by enabling demand in the futures market to offset prices in the cash market.

Will policymakers stand firm? In a sign of differing opinions between the SEC and the Treasury, Nelly Liang, an undersecretary of the Treasury, recently suggested that the market is not functioning as poorly as is commonly believed, and that its flaws are due to structural factors. May instead reflect difficult circumstances. Problem. After all, market liquidity and rate volatility are interconnected. Thin liquidity often leads to greater rate volatility, as even a small trade can send prices soaring – and higher volatility also leads to a decline in liquidity, as it makes market making riskier.

Additionally, high volatility may be caused by widespread events, as have been the case in recent years, which have been unusually lively. It is not certain that periods of extreme stress, such as the chaos that occurred in March 2020 or the British gilt market when derivatives bets placed by pension funds surged, can be avoided with an alternative market structure.

In addition to the SEC’s proposals, the Treasury is working on its own measures to improve the functioning of the markets. These include data collection and transparency, and the introduction of buybacks. The buyback would involve the Treasury buying older, less liquid issuers – say, ten-year bonds issued six months ago – in exchange for newer and more liquid ten-years, which are expected to expire starting in 2024. Treasury has acknowledged that the leverage practices that make basis trading possible need to be investigated, but Ms Liang has also said basis trading also has advantages such as increased liquidity.

Hamilton, the father of the treasury market, could not have envisioned the vast network of institutions that would create its modern version. Yet he also had a keen appreciation of the role of speculators, who stepped in to buy Treasuries when bondholders lost confidence or needed cash. He would have been far more worried about politicians rolling the dice on default and rising debt burdens than enthusiastic arbitrators. Although many of his successors’ suggestions enjoy widespread support – such as buybacks and central clearing – they would do well to remember his disdain for ignoring business interests.

