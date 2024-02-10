Has the Solana Ecosystem Recovered from Recent Failures

Solana’s recent downtime raised skepticism, but its resilient ecosystem drove the TVL record.

Despite the decline in sentiment, the price of SOL increased.

Recent downtime on Solana [SOL] The network raised concerns among skeptics about the future of the network and its ecosystem.

Solana moves forward

However, amidst these doubts, the Solana ecosystem has shown resilience and appears to be thriving. Recent data indicates that Solana has surpassed its previous total value locked (TVL) record from January 1st.

According to the latest update, TVL, measured in both USD and SOL, reached its highest since November 2022, indicating a strong performance despite recent challenges.

Solana has now surpassed its local top in TVL since January 1st. TVL in both USD and SOL terms is at its highest point since November 2022. pic.twitter.com/EZQ19xEfkn —Patrick Scott Dynamo DeFi (@Dynamo_Patrick) 9 February 2024

This increase in TVL not only reflects positively on the financial strength of the network but also positions Solana for further growth and expansion.

considering sociality

Despite the increase in TVL, the overall sentiment around Solana continued to decline. This showed that on the social front, negative talk was still happening on the network.

This negative sentiment could have a detrimental effect on Solana’s prospects. This may prompt investors to approach the platform with caution, potentially resulting in a reduction in investment inflows and withdrawal of existing funds.

Furthermore, the erosion of trust between users due to negative interactions may deter new users from joining the ecosystem and cause existing users to reconsider their participation.

Additionally, a weak community support system and potential reluctance among developers to build on the platform could hinder Solana’s ability to foster a vibrant ecosystem.

This drop in sentiment also affected NFT sales on Solana. This was demonstrated by the Solana blue-chip collection, which saw a sharp decline last month.

Additionally, the minimum value of these NFTs also dropped during this period. A decline in interest in NFTs could have a negative impact on the network which could also adversely impact the price of SOL.

Despite this, the price of SOL increased. At press time, SOL was trading at $104.64 and its price was up 2.79% over the past 24 hours.

However, the volume on which it was traded decreased from 3.91 billion to 1.91 billion.

