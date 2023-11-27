Has the hype surrounding digital works of art already died down? – Latest breaking news

2

The world of art has changed significantly in recent years with the introduction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But what is the current state of the digital art market? Is the hype already at its peak?

If you look at the news about NFTs these days, you will mainly find headlines like: “Justin Bieber loses millions: Bored Apps NFT crashes”, “Bored Apps: NFT investors buy Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber Sued”, “Bored Apps: NFT investors Paris Hilton and Justin Bieber sued”, “First the hype, then the crash: 95 percent of all NFTs are now not worth a cent.”

Digital works of art, or non-fungible tokens (NFTs), have long been considered an innovative way to invest in art and get rich with it. At least that’s what many “experts” were promising. Suddenly everyone thought they were buying an NFT for 2,000 euros and selling it 6 months later for 20,000 euros. Artists themselves have also joined the bandwagon and brought works of art to the market as NFTs – in the hopes of becoming famous overnight and making a lot of money.

NFT: An innovation turned hype

NFTs ultimately act as digital certificates of authenticity and are viewable on the blockchain. This enables transparency regarding the provenance and authenticity of a digital work of art. Some artists even combine NFTs with physical works of art to create a bridge between the digital and real worlds.

In theory, this isn’t a bad idea, but unfortunately NFTs quickly became the subject of speculation. At the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFT market had a monthly trading volume of just under $2.8 billion. Very little of it is left. For example, Bored Apes Yacht Club, one of the most famous NFT collectibles, has lost nearly 90 percent of its value. Overall, according to a study by dappGamble, about 95 percent of all NFTs are worthless today. General interest in the topic has also declined significantly, as shown by the search volume for “NFT” on Google.

There are many reasons for that:

Market Oversaturation: The rapid growth of NFT projects that provided little or no long-term value resulted in the market becoming oversaturated.

Speculative Bubble: Many people bought NFTs (similar to cryptocurrencies) not because of any real interest in the underlying art or utility, but in the hopes of making a quick profit. As prices fell, speculative investors lost interest, causing prices to fall further.

environmental concerns: Creating and trading NFTs, especially on platforms that use proof-of-work blockchains, consumes a lot of energy. This is no longer in keeping with the spirit of the times.

Economic Uncertainty: General economic uncertainties, such as rising interest rates, inflation, and recession fears, are leading people and institutions to avoid risky investments, including NFTs.

Regulatory Concerns: There are still many unresolved questions regarding the regulation of NFTs and the digital art world. Uncertainties and the risk of future sanctions may discourage people from investing in NFTs.

NFT: What’s next?

The big NFT hype is over. There is no doubt about that. However, this does not mean that NFT technology will not continue to play a role in the art sector. This means that artists who only create digital art creations can use NFTs to prove that they are indeed unique creations.

Furthermore, NFTs offer exciting opportunities for artists as well as collectors and investors. The challenge now lies in stabilizing the market and recognizing and appreciating the real value of digital works of art beyond the speculative bubble.

Source: www.breakinglatest.news