Bitcoin and the broader crypto market have been declared happily dead many times during bear markets, but some experts say it would require truly extreme events to truly die.

According to 99Bitcoins – a website that, among other things, tracks how many times Bitcoin (BTC) has been declared dead by mainstream media outlets – the largest crypto by market cap has finished 474 times since 2010. It is done.

Often, this proclamation is welcomed by crypto skeptics as evidence that BTC is not a viable asset, but eliminating the crypto may not be so easy – at least according to some experts in the field.

one year ago #bitcoin Reached $69,000. One of the main reasons for the spectacular rally was the unprecedented financing #crypto Advertisements and speculative purchases. #ftx The bankruptcy proves that the entire rally was a fraud. This will never be repeated. The Bitcoin mania is over. – Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) 11 November 2022

Tomasz Wojwoda, head of business development at BNB Chain, is confident that it will take more than a bear market or crypto winter to end the BTC and crypto market, even though it has been a particularly harsh decline since 2021’s all-time highs. Is.

A bear market is when the value of a crypto has fallen at least 20% and continues to fall, while a crypto winter market is a prolonged period of declining asset prices.

Vojvoda told Cointelegraph that, in his opinion, the only way for BTC and the broader crypto market to die would be for some extreme event to occur, such as the underlying community losing interest and everyone exiting the space all at once.

However, he doesn’t see that happening in the near future. Despite setbacks like the FTX saga and other dramas in the sector, Vojvoda believes “there will always be demand for cryptocurrencies.”

“Like any market in the economy, the crypto market also moves in waves and trends upward or downward depending on market sentiment,” he said. “The market has been through several bear markets, but historically, we have seen the market recover from similar trends.”

In 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021, the crypto saw a huge rise in value, after which it came back down to earth. So far, after each crash, the price has declined for years.

Overall, this bear market and crypto winter has been particularly brutal. According to CoinGecko, after reaching a high of more than $69,000 in 2021, BTC lost more than 60% of its value in 2022. As of 2023, there has been some improvement, but BTC is still down about 40% from its all-time high.

According to Vojvoda, challenging times like this “could actually be positive for the industry” and are not a sign that crypto is dying, even if it feels like that. In particular, he believes market downturns can help flush out bad actors.

He also sees this as a time when “strong projects focus on building and improving the user experience.”

Regulation won’t kill crypto

It appears that banking regulators are trying to kill or destroy the crypto industry by citing a variety of lawsuits and a frightening flood of regulatory measures. There are fears that this could spell disaster for the industry.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, under the leadership of Chairman Gary Gensler, has been particularly aggressive against crypto firms. According to Gensler, his agency has filed more than 780 enforcement actions in 2023, including more than 500 standalone cases.

1/ Today Coinbase received a Wells Notice from the SEC focused on staking and asset listings. The Wales Notice generally occurs before enforcement action is taken. – Brian Armstrong ️ (@brian_armstrong) 22 March 2023

However, crypto and BTC have survived. Regulations have been slow to formulate and, in some cases, poorly drafted. Vojvoda believes that some form of regulation could ultimately be a good thing for the industry and would not lead to its demise.

“Global regulations could impact the growth of crypto; However, with more countries around the world adopting crypto, I don’t think this will lead to the ‘death’ of crypto,’ he said.

“Regulation in the industry is a good thing. It keeps users safe, and a clear framework enables the industry to build around it.”

Some crypto will likely die, but the industry will survive

Vojvoda is confident that the crypto market will reach the other side of this crypto winter and beyond. He believes it will likely survive as a concept, but not all projects and currencies will make it long term.

According to Exploding Topics, there are more than 10,500 different cryptocurrencies in existence as of November 2023. However, it is estimated that only 8,848 are still active in the region, with others closing down or dying out.

“Projects that didn’t have a real-life use case were killed off, but the ones that really made an impact not only survived but thrived,” Wojwoda said.

“There are a lot of things that could affect the trajectory of crypto, like sentiment, regulation, and other factors — for example, Bitcoin ETF filings and the upcoming Bitcoin halving,” he said.

New research note from me today. We still believe there is a 90% chance of getting a place by January 10th #bitcoin ETF approval. But if it comes earlier then we are entering a window where there *could* be a wave of approval orders for all existing applicants. pic.twitter.com/u6dBva1ytD – James Seyffert (@JSeyff) 8 November 2023

In the long run, with the weak hands eliminated, Vojvoda believes it is not “out of the realm of possibility” that some cryptos will be replaced by newer, better technology.

He does not think BTC will be one of the casualties as its network effect and user base give it a significant advantage over other cryptocurrencies.

“Bitcoin will likely remain the most popular crypto in terms of market share. Where I think we’re likely to see more movement in the ranks is among cryptocurrencies that offer real-world applications,” Vojvoda said.

“These projects have applications beyond digital currencies, and the technology is constantly evolving, discovering new use cases and applications for the real world.”

These applications are one of the reasons why Vojvoda thinks the market will be around for the long term. While not everyone will be able to do this, the broader crypto market and BTC will survive.

BTC is still intact, there will be a comeback in the market

Marcus Thielen, head of research and strategy at digital asset investment firm Matrixport, also doubts that a bear market or crypto winter is a real threat to the crypto market and BTC.

Speaking to Cointelegraph, Thielen said that although many people exit space during bear markets, this is a normal part of the process, not a sign of crypto’s imminent death.

“Many people have been bullish on the crypto industry over the past year, as those companies have expanded near the top of the previous bull market,” he said.

“Without sufficient revenues and additional capital injections from venture capital funds, those crypto firms will have to right-size their companies.”

Right-sizing a company is the process of restructuring to generate profits more efficiently and meet updated business objectives. Right-sizing usually involves reducing the workforce, changes in upper management, and other cost-cutting measures.

“As long as value is being sent electronically, the value proposition of crypto is difficult to match with traditional banking rails,” Thielen said.

So far, there have been four bull markets – 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021 – and each time record numbers of people have entered the sector, only to disappear when a recession strikes. Bull markets are characterized by rising prices and investor optimism.

According to Thielen, each bull market is being built on a new narrative, which will continue. He says that another story for the fifth bull market is likely to emerge soon.

“With regulators approving Bitcoin futures in 2017 and potentially a Bitcoin ETF in 2024, the regulatory level playing field has been leveled,” Thielen said.

“I can’t imagine Bitcoin ever disappearing, because the idea of ​​Bitcoin is in the hands of human illusion.”

Source: cointelegraph.com