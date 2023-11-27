Has the bubble burst for America’s realtors? Commission rates could be slashed by a third after landmark lawsuit – and experts fear 80% of real estate license holders could leave the job

America’s real estate industry is undergoing a radical transformation that could forever change the way we buy and sell homes.

Last month a jury in Missouri found that the National Association of Realtors (NAR) had artificially inflated commissions by enabling brokers to collude. The decision could set a national precedent – ​​and experts estimate it could reduce realtors’ commissions by as much as 30 percent.

The lower fees will be good news for home sellers and buyers, but what does this decision mean for NAR’s 1.6 million members? These include single mothers, experienced and aspiring young professionals. One report estimates that 80 percent of people may now lose their jobs.

“I feel like it’s giving realtors an unfair reputation,” agent Desiree Wyckoff, 36, told DailyMail.com. ‘I can see a lot of these guys hanging up their licenses.’

In recent years, obtaining a real estate license has become a popular endeavor for Americans. According to NAR, in 2020 and 2021 — when the pandemic put many people out of work — a record 156,000 people became Realtors.

Agents in the US charge home sellers an average commission of between 5 and 6 percent of the selling price of their property. This is more than double the average fee charged in the UK, according to investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Desirae Wyckoff, 36, got her Realtor license in 2015 and earns between $15,000 and $25,000 a year to supplement the income from her full-time job.

Wyckoff got the license in 2015 when her husband left his job to start a new business, but it was slow to get off the ground.

When they divorced five years later, she became a single mother of three children. He worked full-time at a local car dealership in Tulsa, Oklahoma and brokered real estate deals to supplement his income – typically an additional $15,000 to $25,000 a year.

‘When you look at this profession from the outside, it seems like easy money. It seems like you do a little bit of work for a lot of money, but it’s not quite like that, he told DailyMail.com.

When someone sells a home, the commission paid is split between the buyer’s and seller’s agents. A Missouri jury ruled that agents were conspiring to keep commissions artificially high and awarded $1.78 billion in damages to home sellers in the state.

The presiding judge can now triple that damage award under antitrust law. The plaintiffs have also asked the judge to order changes to the way the industry operates.

Similar class-action lawsuits are scheduled to be heard in Illinois and South Carolina.

According to a report from investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), American real estate agents handle nearly 90 percent of home sales. Labor Department figures show they earn an average of $65,850 per year.

Agents in the US charge home sellers an average commission of between 5 and 6 per cent of the sale price of their property – more than double the average fees charged in the UK, for example.

That commission is paid entirely by the seller but is split down the middle between the two brokers as per standards specified by the NAR.

NAR is the largest trade association in the US and only its fee-paying members are allowed to call themselves ‘Realtors’. They are also the only people with access to the proprietary database of properties available for sale.

Those databases are referred to as ‘Multiple Listing Services’ or MLS and are required by the seller’s agent to list the amount of commission to be paid by their client. Theoretically, this enables the buyer’s agent to steer buyers toward homes on which commissions are higher and through which they can make more profit in the event of a sale.

The buyer’s agent can see which properties have the best sales commissions and attract buyers to them. More than 76 percent of real estate agents said buyer’s agents would be more likely to show a property if the seller is offering a higher commission.

Drake Johnson, a North Carolina-based veteran and realtor, said there is no obligation for sellers to pay fees as high as 5 or 6 percent.

According to a survey by consulting firm 1000W, more than 76 percent of 640 real estate agents in the US said buyer’s agents would be more likely to show a property if they knew the seller was paying a higher commission.

This system, in turn, allows the seller’s agent to tell sellers that if they do not pay enough commission, the buyer will never be able to see their home.

But many Realtors are strongly defending the current system.

Drake Johnson, a North Carolina-based veteran and realtor, said: ‘You always have the option of not hiring a real estate agent.’

He added, ‘There’s nothing to stop sellers from putting up a “for sale” sign in their yard and posting their home “for sale by owner” on Zillow.’ ‘There are plenty of cheaper options out there.’

He also said that sellers’ agents sometimes offer to list homes on the MLS for a fixed fee of only a few hundred dollars. But even in those cases, the buyer’s agent will be paid as a percentage of the sale price.

Missouri Western District Court, where a jury last month ordered $1.78 billion in damages to be paid to several million home sellers

The National Association of Realtors was found guilty by a jury of conspiring to keep commissions on home sales high. In America, the commission on home sales ranges between 5 to 6 percent. Pictured is its president, Tracy Casper

Industry insiders have suggested that buyer’s and seller’s agents should be ‘unbundled’, meaning they are paid by the buyer and seller respectively. This also creates problems as first-time home buyers may not be able to afford the fees.

Both Johnson and his wife earn a living brokering the residential real-estate business. He explained that while realtors earn fees, they also have expenses.

‘They have to pay their brokerage, they have to pay everything else. And then, suddenly, that agent is working for less than minimum wage,’ he said.

‘Ninety percent of agents sell 10 percent of houses and 10 percent sell entire homes.’

An NAR spokesperson said the association would appeal the decision.

‘This case is no closer to being final as we will appeal the jury’s decision. In the interim, we will ask the court to reduce the damages awarded by the jury, said spokesman Wes Shaw.

‘We stand by the fact that NAR’s guidance for local MLS broker marketplaces ensures consumers receive comprehensive, equitable, transparent and reliable home information.’

