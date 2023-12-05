One of the main issues in developing machines is that they often suffer from data errors. But IBM says its chips could make a difference.

Technology giant IBM has reached a major milestone in its quantum ambitions and has unveiled a new chip and machine that it hopes can help solve problems beyond the scope of traditional computers.

It was unveiled at an IBM event in New York on Monday as companies and countries race to develop quantum machines that can perform vast numbers of calculations simultaneously and at incredible speeds.

The new chip has more than 1,000 qubits, which is equivalent to the number of digital bits in a typical computer.

One of the main issues in developing machines is that they often suffer from data errors. However, IBM said it has a new method of attaching chips inside machines that can then connect the machines and create even more capable quantum machines in 10 years with a new error-coded connection.

The first machine to use these is called Quantum System Two, which uses three so-called “Heron” chips.

“We are firmly in the era in which quantum computers are being used as a tool to explore new frontiers of science,” said Dario Gil, IBM senior vice president and research director.

“As we continue to advance how quantum systems can scale and deliver value through modular architectures, we will further enhance the quality of the utility-scale quantum technology stack – and put it into the hands of our users and partners.” who will push the boundaries on more complex problems”.

IBM did not estimate when it would go commercial with quantum machines.

life changing discovery

At the annual IBM Quantum Summit, the company also unveiled 10 projects that showed the potential power of quantum computing, such as drug discovery.

Scale-Up Algorithms, which is developing quantum algorithms to solve problems in the life sciences, was one of them and successfully ran one of the largest-scale error mitigation experiments ever conducted on IBM’s hardware. It said the achievement puts them as the front-runners, along with IBM, to reach quantum utility, referring to the ability of quantum computers to perform reliable calculations beyond the capabilities of regular computing methods for real-world use cases. Does it.

Sabrina Maniscalco, Co-Founder and CEO of Algorithmic, said, “Today further validates that Algorithmic’s core error mitigation techniques are powerful and will enable large-scale experiments on specific use cases that will allow us to make real business decisions. “Will lead us into the quantum utility era for applications.”

“As a professor, I have devoted more than 20 years of my life to the study of noisy quantum systems, and I never imagined that this type of experiment would happen so quickly,” he said in comments to Euronews Next. Would be possible.”

Quantum and AI

Additionally, IBM is a pioneer in the use of generic AI for quantum code programming, IBM’s enterprise AI platform WatsonX.

“Both generative AI and quantum computing are reaching an inflection point,” said Jay Gambetta, vice president and IBM co-founder of WatsonX’s Trust Foundation, which aims to simplify how quantum algorithms can be built for utility-scale discovery. The model is providing an opportunity to use the framework.” Fellow at IBM.

“This is an important step toward broadening how quantum computing can be accessed and put into the hands of users as a tool for scientific exploration”.

