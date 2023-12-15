Has China's economic recovery progressed? 6 findings from November's data

If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider being subscribed,

1. Retailing ‘good catch’

Capital Economics analysts said consumption “remained good”, although they pointed to a lower base than last year as China’s cities remained under strict lockdowns and retail sales fell 5.9 percent year on year in November 2022.

“Although retail sales have seen strong year-on-year growth, this growth is primarily due to the low-base effect. “When considering month-on-month growth, after eliminating seasonal factors, there has been a mild contraction,” said Yu Su, chief China economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

2. Property investment remains the biggest hurdle

Property investment in China fell 9.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2023 from a year earlier, Capital Economics analysts said, adding that “property investment slowed slightly”, without elaborating.

“Although the markets have become somewhat desensitized to the persistent discussions related to the property sector, it remains the biggest factor weighing on China’s economy, especially as cash-strapped and bankrupt developers have taken a bigger hit,” Nomura analysts said. A number of houses have been left incomplete.”

3. Real estate investment remains stable

Fixed-asset investment in China rose 2.9% year on year in the first 11 months, unchanged from the growth seen in the January-October period, although Nomura analysts said the reading was again mainly due to a low base. Missed market expectations.

China’s economic struggle continues due to tussle over property, private investment

Capital Economics analysts said flat year-on-year growth in the first 11 months of the year meant monthly year-on-year growth accelerated from 1.4 to 2.9 percent in seasonally adjusted terms. Increasing.

Meanwhile, private investment declined 0.5 percent in the first 11 months of the year compared with a year earlier.

4. Industrial production gets stronger in November

China’s industrial output rose 6.6 percent in November, compared with a 4.6 percent rise in October, and Capital Economics analysts said it was the “main bright spot” in the November data release due to strength in exports.

“Most of the strength in November came from industrial production. The growth beat expectations,” he said.

Sustainable export growth in ‘doubt’: 5 ​​findings from China’s trade data

After seasonal adjustment, output in November grew at the fastest pace in 18 months, he said.

Analysts at Nomura said the higher year-on-year growth, which they said was broad-based, was driven mainly by a low base.

5. Urban unemployment rate remains stable

China’s urban survey unemployment rate stood at 5 percent in November year on year, unchanged from October.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the urban unemployment rate has risen and is well below last year’s average of 5.6 percent, Capital Economics analysts said.

He also said that working hours have increased in the last month.

6. China’s recovery continues to progress

Capital Economics analysts said data released Friday showed the “recovery continued” in November.

“This partly reflects increased policy support, which will continue through 2024,” he said.

“November’s figures indicate a continued steady recovery in China’s economy driven by government-driven investment and the gradual stabilization of external demand,” said Yu at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

Still, the economy will be in a stronger position in 2023 than before

Yu expects China’s real GDP growth to decline by 0.6 percentage points to 4.9 percent in 2024.

“Nevertheless, the economy will be in a stronger position than in 2023,” Yu said. “Government moves to ease home-buying in Beijing and Shanghai will help, but the weak labor market and income expectations will act as a drag on a strong economic recovery”.

The property market remains the biggest pressure affecting China’s economy, according to analysts at Nomura, who said it could contribute to another economic downturn in the first half of 2024.

