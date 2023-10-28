Editor’s Note: Catch Randy Martinson on Agweek.com on the Agweek Market Wrap every Friday after the markets close.

Grains ended the third week of October with gains, but pared gains in the week’s final trading session for the second consecutive week.

Minneapolis Wheat and soybeans were the best performers at Friday’s close, but gains were pared by heavy selling on Friday as profit-booking and position squaring took center stage. By the time the dust settled on the week, Minneapolis wheat was up 7 to 9 cents, Chicago wheat was up 6 to 7 cents, Kansas City wheat was up 1 cent, corn was up 2 cents, and soybeans were up 20 to 22 cents. , Soybean meal was the big winner, rising from $26.00 to $34.00.

Soybean prices were up early in the week, with much of the strength coming from very impressive export shipment estimates. Shipments in the second week of October were more than 2 million metric tons, a huge increase from the previous week. Most of the soybeans were shipped out of the Pacific Northwest and headed for China. Seasonally, soybean shipments begin to increase at this time of year as new crop supplies become available.

Better-than-expected NOPA crush estimates in September also provided support. September crushing was 165.5 million bushels, compared with expectations of 161.7 million bushels. This was a new record for September. The strength came from a larger than expected drawdown of soybean oil stocks. Stock came in at 1.1 billion pounds versus expectations of 1.2 billion pounds.

As of October 12, Argentina was estimating corn planting progress at 16% versus the 25% average. As of October 13, soybean plantings in Brazil were estimated to be 16% complete, compared to the 17% average. Planting of the first corn crop was estimated at 59% versus an average of 49%.

As far as US crop progress is concerned, the corn crop was estimated to be 45% complete compared to the 42% average. North Dakota was able to harvest 13% of the state’s corn last week, making the crop 27% complete compared to an average of 24%. Although crop ratings are becoming less important, corn status remained unchanged last week at 53% good/excellent. The biggest change came in Ohio where the crop rating improved by 11%.

The soybean crop was estimated at 62% complete, compared to the 52% average. North Dakota was able to harvest 25% of the state’s soybean crop last week, making the crop 66% complete compared to an average of 59%. Most states are showing crop progress ahead of average. Soybean crop rating improved by 1% to 53% good/excellent. The rating increase was primarily driven by growth in Ohio, which improved its soybean rating by 8%. Like North Dakota, Illinois also improved by 2%.

Winter wheat planting is lagging behind expectations. As of October 15, 68% of the country’s winter wheat crop had been planted, which is on par with the average pace for this time of year. There are reports of less winter wheat acreage in the US this year due to unattractive prices. The first official look at winter wheat acreage won’t come until January.

With the October crop production report coming out and the Federal Reserve indicating no rate hikes in November, grains should begin to follow their seasonal pattern of small recoveries. Soybean yield reports continue to be on board, but corn reports are starting to have a similar theme to hard red spring wheat yields this summer, which are better than expected. This will push a lot of corn into elevators in the second half of the crop because once growers run out of bin space, all the grain comes to town. This will start appearing at base levels soon.

As plantings progress in Brazil and Argentina, attention will begin to shift from the US crop to the South American crop. His start to the year so far hasn’t been ideal. Dry conditions persist in Argentina and northern Brazil while southern areas of Brazil remain wet. This will make for an interesting growing season.

Cereals had a mixed performance on Tuesday, with wheat and corn prices falling, while soybeans continued to rise. Russia and Ukraine are under pressure from continued supply of wheat. Corn was weak due to technical selling as corn failed to surpass resistance levels. Harvesting pressure is putting pressure on corn. On the other hand, good growth was seen in soybean. $13 was tested earlier in the month in November, but higher levels eventually faded.

The war in Israel is drawing a lot of attention to wheat and crude oil. Both markets rose with much of their support tied to expectations of increased demand for wheat and lower supplies of crude oil. Especially if the war continues to escalate and spread to other countries.

US export demand is beginning to increase as the US is now competitive with the world on all market fronts. U.S. soybeans from the Pacific Northwest are the lowest priced soybeans in the world and have helped restore export demand for soybeans. Strong shipments in the last two weeks are a good sign.

Dr. Michael Cordonnier raised his yield estimates for both US corn and soybeans. Their current estimate for corn is 172.5 bushels, up 1.0 bushels from their previous estimate. Their soybean yield is estimated at 49.3 bushels, up 0.3 bushels from their previous estimate.

ABIOVE estimates Brazil’s soybean production at 164.7 million metric tons, 7 million metric tons more than last year’s record. The USDA estimate is 165.8 million metric tons.

SovEcon cut its Russian wheat production estimate to 91.4 million metric tons from 91.6 million metric tons previously. This shortage is due to unfavorable conditions in the hard red spring wheat region.

Cereals performed strongly on Wednesday with wheat and corn prices rising. On the other hand, soybean prices started with a rise, started trading with losses but then traded with solid gains till the end. This is the third consecutive session that soybean prices ended with gains and the highest close in more than a month. And soybeans were able to close well above their $13.00 resistance, opening up the market to test the $13.50 level.

Cereals had a solid performance on Thursday with all grains finishing with solid gains and corn leading the way. Korn finally found some technical buying power and surged. Soybean prices remained a little soft on Thursday, but still prices increased. Wheat came along for the ride. Corn was the market of choice as rumors of China buying from the Pacific Northwest caused bulls to push Corn above the strong $5 resistance level. There has been no confirmation of the sale yet, but just the idea that China would be interested in US corn was enough to spark some bullishness.

Markets are finally starting to recover, the big question now is how big a recovery it can be. The rally for corn will be short-lived as stocks above 2.0 billion bushels are out of favor. Now that Corn has broken above $5, if Corn can close above it again today, the target is $5.25. Soybeans should be able to test the $13.50 level. Wheat still remains the lowest priced market. Technically Minneapolis should be able to test the $8.00 to $8.35 level, but at this point most people will be happy if wheat can trade at $7.85.

The USDA’s October Cattle on Feed report was negative and cattle sales were up over the past four weeks. On-feed estimates were 1% above expectations, 5% above expectations, and 1% below marketing expectations. Over the past month, the price of live cattle has fallen to around $15, while the price of fed cattle has risen to more than $30. This market is oversold and needs correction. We have not yet fixed the tight supply situation, but we could see demand damage as prices are likely to become too high for the average consumer.

