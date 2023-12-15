Harvard-trained psychotherapist: Everyone needs these 3 new skills to succeed in today's workplaces

Gabriela Rosen Kellerman says that with the entry of remote work and artificial intelligence into the workforce, the skills needed for career success are changing – and you need to create a new “top three” list.

In short: To succeed in today’s workplaces, you need to show flexibility, social connection, and importance, says Kellerman, a Harvard-trained psychologist and executive at the employee coaching platform BetterUp. Above all, those core skills determine who can succeed in the “tremendous uncertainty and instability” of our modern times, she tells CNBC Make It.

The words come from “Tomorrowmind,” a book Kellerman co-wrote and published with University of Pennsylvania psychologist Martin Seligman earlier this year. The authors note that two other skills also matter – innovation and prospecting, which is a form of foresight – but you can’t really work on them until you’ve established the first three.

According to Kellerman, here’s what all these terms mean and how to get started.

resilience

Kellerman says resilience is the ability to feel neutral — or even positive — when you encounter a challenge or failure.

It involves five elements, she says: optimism, cognitive agility, self-compassion, self-efficacy, and emotional regulation. She recommends starting by identifying which one is your weakest quality and working on improving it.

For example, if you’re not usually very optimistic, you might start making a daily gratitude list or simply start imagining your ideal future on a regular basis, Kellerman suggests.

Or, if you struggle with cognitive agility, which she defines as the ability to think about multiple possible scenarios before focusing on one, try this exercise: In the situation you’re in, Outline the worst possible scenario for him, then outline the best possible scenario. And then the three most likely scenarios.

Exercise helps you keep the situation in context, making you more likely to keep your head level amid any stress. Experts say this especially matters in the workplace.

“I don’t think there’s any skill more important to success than resilience,” Wharton psychologist Adam Grant told Make It in 2017.

social relations

Research shows that lonely people receive lower performance ratings from their supervisors, and work friendships can enhance both productivity and decision-making skills. But Kellerman says social relationships can be difficult, even for naturally friendly people, primarily because of three barriers.

The first is a lack of time, says Kellerman, but relationships don’t take as long to form as you probably think. If you use the last few seconds of meetings to talk about something work-related, for example, those small conversations can escalate over time.

Second, for remote or hybrid workers, is physical location. Kellerman’s suggestion: Opt for video and phone calls instead of email whenever possible. “We set out to track time spent with people as a way to build trust,” she says.

The third is what Seligman and Kellerman call “we/them,” which refers to the way humans categorize others when they meet: If you hit it off on things you share in common, you’ll be more likely to like others. Will see the person as “we”. .” Everyone else becomes “they.”

“When we label someone as ‘they’ in our minds, we don’t connect with them the way we should [to be able to effectively] Collaborate and create amazing innovations,” says Kellerman.

You can re-categorize people by taking a moment to mentally describe them, in as much detail as possible, so that you can identify similarities that you had not noticed before. Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino told Make It last month that the ability to find a way to care about others is “the golden rule of leadership and teamwork.”

to talk

Having a sense of meaning and purpose in your work is important, says Kellerman: It becomes the fuel you need to work harder.

Even if your work isn’t “inherently life-changing,” she says, knowing that you’re “serving another human being” is very meaningful.

Whenever you start feeling like you and your work don’t matter, try to identify whether this is an internal or external feeling. If your office culture is flawed, you might urge your managers to reinforce it: regularly showing employees the impact they have on your day-to-day lives is one of the best ways to maintain high engagement and morale at work, Kellerman says.

If you just feel like you’re not making an impact personally, you can start tracking your accomplishments, big and small, so you can chart your personal growth over time. This is a great way to help make your work feel more important, says Kellerman.

