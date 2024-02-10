Harvard psychologist: The number 1 phrase I’ve seen ‘destroys’ relationships – it creates ‘power mismatch’

Poor communication skills lead to many unhealthy relationship dynamics.

As a Harvard-trained psychologist who has spent 20 years working with couples, I have found that the most damaging way to communicate with your partner is contempt.

Contempt is the belief that someone is beneath you, worthless, or worthy of contempt and ridicule. When someone feels contempt for their partner, it feels appropriate to humiliate, shame, or hurt them.

The one phrase that conveys contempt, and the one I’ve seen destroy relationships the most, is: “I wish we’d never met.”

Here are some other phrases in which contempt can appear:

“You have ruined my life.”

“You’re a troublemaker.”

“I don’t care what you think or how you feel.”

“you’re pathetic.”

“You’re not worth my time.”

“You owe me. I’ve supported you for years.”

“If we didn’t have kids I would have left you by now.”

“you disgust me.”

“No one else will want you.”

Contempt can also be communicated through non-verbal gestures, such as dismissive body language or dramatic eye rolling.

All of this serves to degrade the other person and create a power asymmetry. This can ultimately ruin the foundation of a healthy romantic relationship and reduce relationship satisfaction.

How to Create Healthy Relationship Dynamics

If you find that you feel some contempt towards your partner, there are several ways to fight it so that it doesn’t harm your relationship:

pause. When you’re feeling agitated or emotionally upset, pause for a moment before saying anything. Choose your words carefully and aim to communicate with respect and kindness, not harm. Take responsibility. This involves acknowledging your choices, your patterns, and your involvement in procrastination. apologize. When you do something hurtful or mean, say honestly that you are sorry. Learn to argue productively. You and your partner are a team. The goal is to communicate in ways that acknowledge your commitment, desire to connect, and mutual respect for each other. Take advantage of your love for your partner. When you want to criticize them or change them, remember why you came together in the first place before giving constructive feedback.

The biggest advice I give people is to try to find gratitude. There is always something to learn from conflict in our relationships. Look for something positive that you can take away from every interaction, even if the process is volatile.

Dr. Courtney S. warrenPhD, is a board-certified psychologist and author “Let go of your ex.” He specializes in love reconnections and breakups, and received his clinical training at Harvard Medical School. He has written approximately 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and given more than 75 presentations on the psychology of relationships. Follow him on Instagram @DrCortneyWarren,

Do you want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC’s new online course How to Succeed Your Job Interview Learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and what not to say, and what’s the best way to talk about salary.

Source: www.cnbc.com