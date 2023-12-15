Eve Gerber, author and wife of Barack Obama’s former chief economist, apologized this week after a video of her berating a Muslim student near Harvard went viral.

Gerber, who is married to Harvard professor Jason Furman, said she “deeply” regretted her racist attack, in which she called the graduate student’s traditional Palestinian keffiyeh a “terrorist scarf.”

The clash occurred on October 14, a week after Hamas militants stormed the Israeli border and killed more than a thousand civilians, sparking a bloody conflict that left more than 20,000 dead, including Israelis. Most of the Palestinians in Gaza were civilians.

Gerber said he believed the student he scolded, who has not been identified, had left an event near his neighborhood in Massachusetts where he had heard chanting that he found “disturbing.”

In the video, Gerber approaches the unnamed student, acknowledges that he is being recorded, and then makes a deeply offensive comment.

“Hi, camera,” she begins. “Thank you for roaming around neighborhoods and making families feel unsafe with your terrorist scarf.”

The student looks surprised by the comment, but responds, “Palestinians felt quite unsafe when the Israelis occupied their country,” to which Gerber responded, “I’m glad you’re proud of killing civilians. “

Furman privately apologized to the student in a message on October 20, which was shared with harvard crimson, the university’s student newspaper. He said there was “absolutely no excuse” to justify his wife’s behavior and added that “no one should have to endure” what the student endured.

In her own apology, which she posted Wednesday, Gerber acknowledged that she used “inexcusable words.”

“It was my mistake to oppose someone based on their attire and use divisive, accusatory language,” he said. “In the two months since this video, I have tried to learn more and take corrective action.”

He further said, “Hate and inhumanity in any form is abhorrent to me. I deeply regret what I said and did.”

The clip, which has been viewed millions of times since it was posted Sparrow Project On Tuesday, several public officials condemned it, including Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who called Gerber’s actions “shameful and disgusting.”

Sparrow Project He said students came forward with the video after three Palestinian students were shot dead while walking on the street in Burlington, Vermont, last month, a crime authorities have said is linked to the war in Gaza.

Addressing Gerber’s video, Representative Greg J. Landesman (D-OH) Posted on xFormerly on Twitter, that “This has been a difficult, if not painful, time for many people, especially Muslims and Jews.”

“We must lean toward our common humanity, and not toward it,” he said.

Source: www.thedailybeast.com