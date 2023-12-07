Harvard, Penn criticized for ‘insane’ testimony on anti-Semitism

(Bloomberg) — Hedge fund giants, politicians and business leaders sued the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for refusing to say whether calling for the genocide of Jews is against school policy.

“I wish I could stop giving twice,” Penn alumnus and founder of AQR Capital Management Cliff Asness said in a post on X, referring to his donation to the school. “This is absolutely madness. crazy.”

Criticism spread on social media after Harvard’s Claudine Gay, Penn’s Liz Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth testified before the US House Education and Workforce Committee on Tuesday.

Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who led the hearing, said she wanted to know why college administrators “largely stood by, letting the terrible rhetoric flourish” after the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. And let it grow”. A terrorist group by the US and EU.

Protests that erupted in the wake of the attack and subsequent war have rocked campuses across America. Alumni and donors cited incidents of anti-Semitism as saying that colleges are not doing enough to create safe learning environments for Jewish students. A survey released last week by the Anti-Defamation League and College Pulse found that 73% of Jewish college students have experienced or witnessed anti-Semitism since the beginning of the school year.

Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican and Harvard graduate, asked university presidents whether “calling for the genocide of the Jews” is a violation of their code of conduct or whether it constitutes bullying or harassment, citing calls for “intifada” at several school protests. mentioned.

Kornbluth responded that it “will be investigated as harassment if it is widespread and severe”, while Magill said that “it is a context-dependent decision” as to what can be considered harassment “if the speech becomes conduct.” Gay also said it depends on the context, such as “an individual being targeted.”

Investor Bill Ackman, who is calling on his alma mater Harvard to do more to protect Jewish students, posted on Twitter, “They should all resign in disgrace.” Anyone from one of our companies giving a similar answer would be toast within an hour.

Dan Loeb, the billionaire founder of Third Point, responded to the Ackman post, saying, “The cowardly and unprincipled responses show each of them to be unfit to lead.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called Magill’s response shameful and unacceptable.

Pfizer Inc. Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla, whose grandparents, aunts and uncles died in the Holocaust, also testified on social media.

“I wondered whether their deaths would have provided enough ‘context’ for these presidents to condemn the anti-Semitic propaganda of the Nazis.”

Harvard students donate $1 to rebuke anti-Semitism

Representatives for Harvard, MIT and Penn did not respond to requests for comment.

Throughout the hearing, the presidents emphasized the importance of maintaining free speech on campuses while providing a safe environment for students, and the difficulty of striking a balance between the two.

“I have tried to combat hate while maintaining freedom of speech,” Gay said. “It’s hard work. I know I haven’t always got it right.”

Harvard Hillel said on “raises questions about his ability.”

Facing criticism after the hearing, Gay posted a statement on the platform saying that any calls for violence or genocide are “despicable” and have no place at Harvard. He also made clear that “those who threaten our Jewish students will be held accountable.”

Magill posted a video Wednesday night clarifying his response to a question about whether calling for the genocide of the Jewish people would violate Penn’s policies.

Magill said that during testimony, he should have focused on the “irrefutable fact” that such calls “are some of the most horrific violence that human beings can commit.”

In a separate interview, Aikman said he was concerned that anti-Semitic activities on campus had become “more aggressive.” His tweets included videos of protesters disrupting classes with bullhorns and chanting slogans such as “from the river to the sea”, which many interpreted as a call for Israel’s destruction.

“There is some speech that is certainly acceptable under the First Amendment,” Ackman said on The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations on Bloomberg TV. “People can be critical of Israel, the Israeli government. But, sadly, there are also kids who have been spit on, or abused, or harassed, or have anti-Semitic statements posted on Slack message boards on campus.

(Updated with Penn’s statement in 18th paragraph.)

