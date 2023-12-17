Harvard happiness expert: The No. 1 thing to avoid to achieve a 'real feeling of satisfaction'

It’s easy to think that true happiness and contentment can only be achieved by accomplishing major goals, but that’s far from the truth, says Dr. John Lewis, a social scientist and Harvard University professor who teaches a free course about happiness. According to Arthur C. Brooks.

“A lot of people think that once they learn their skill, once they’re established in life, everything will be OK, but that’s a fallacy we have to deal with in our business,” Brooks said during CNBC Work. Called ‘The Arrival Fallacy’.” Summit 2023 this month.

The basis of the induction fallacy, Brooks said, is that once you achieve a certain thing, you will automatically become happier and more satisfied with your life.

According to Brooks, some examples of achievements that people think will give them the satisfaction they are looking for include:

Securing a high-paying job or financial stability

getting married

Buying the home they’ve always wanted

losing a certain amount of weight

No matter what that destination is for you, Brooks said that to be truly happy you must avoid the fallacy of arrival and embrace change.

He said, “Humans are made for progress. Progress is what makes us feel real satisfaction. Forward motion. Goals, moving toward them is what we really need.”

“Ultimately, the goal is not happiness because happiness is not a destination; it is a direction. The way we become happy has something to do with things going on outside of us, but it has more to do with our inner life ..”

To feel more satisfaction in your life, Brooks suggests treating your happiness like an investment portfolio by prioritizing these four areas:

Faith and philosophy of life

Family

community and friends

meaningful work

“None of these things in themselves create happiness,” Brooks says in his course on happiness. “They complement each other and exist in harmony.”

