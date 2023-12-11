By Gabriella Borter and Brad Brooks

Dec 11 (Reuters) – Harvard University’s governing board faced growing pressure on Monday to publicly declare support for the university president or oust him, after he spoke at a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism last week. Had commented.

The Harvard Corporation, the university’s governing body, has not yet addressed the public reaction it received following Harvard President Claudine Gay’s testimony.

Prominent alumni and members of Congress have called on him to resign as his fellow Ivy League leader at the University of Pennsylvania, who also testified to Congress last week, resigned on Saturday. But many faculty and other alumni rushed to defend Gay and called on the governing body to do the same.

According to media reports, a regular meeting of the 13-member governing body was to be held on Monday. A representative for Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who has donated millions to Harvard, wrote in an open letter to Harvard’s board on Sunday that Gay “suppressed speech he disliked while defending and thereby inciting hateful and threatening hatred.” “Encouraged full speech.”

A petition urging his removal claimed the signatures of more than 1,100 alumni as of Monday afternoon.

But the Harvard Alumni Association’s executive committee on Monday asked the Harvard Corporation to endorse Gay, the Harvard Crimson reports. By Monday afternoon, nearly 700 faculty members had signed a petition in support of Gay, while black alumni and colleagues said on social media that they had collected nearly 800 signatures on another petition in support of the president.

At a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Tuesday, three university presidents — Gay, Penn’s Liz Magill and Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — declined to answer “yes” or “no” when asked. Asked whether they were calling for genocide. Jews would violate the school’s code of conduct regarding bullying and harassment.

All three said they have to keep in mind freedom of expression. Gay apologized for his comments in an interview with Harvard’s student newspaper during Thursday’s hearing.

The hearing added to public outrage over how American colleges are handling campus protests since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel. Jewish communities have claimed that universities are tolerating anti-Semitism. Pro-Palestinian groups have accused the schools of being neutral or hostile to their cause.

On Friday, 74 members of Congress called for a change of leadership in a letter to the boards of the three schools.

Magill and Scott Bok, chairman of the board of trustees of the University of Pennsylvania, resigned from their positions on Saturday. The Executive Committee of the MIT Corporation said in a statement after Kornbluth’s testimony that it still had his full support.

free speech debate

Many on the political right have accused university presidents of hypocrisy, saying that they defended free speech in congressional hearings but prefer to police speech when it hurts a cause.

At the hearing, Republican lawmakers criticized the president over his schools’ diversity efforts and accused him of being hostile to conservative viewpoints.

Ackman also called for the closure of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and alleged that the committee that appointed Gay, a Black woman, to the presidency had “combined non-DEI eligible candidates”. Had discriminated.

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said Ackman’s letter was another attack on efforts to expand inclusion, months after the Supreme Court, in a case involving Harvard, struck down race-conscious college admissions programs.

Faculty at other US universities have been suspended or banned from campus as the debate over violence in the Middle East intensifies. The University of Arizona on December 1 reinstated two faculty members who had been suspended in November. The University of Southern California on Dec. 2 lifted restrictions on an economics professor who was directed to teach online last month. (Reporting by Gabriella Borter and Brad Brooks; Additional reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Donna Bryson and Cynthia Osterman)

