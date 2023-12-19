Harvard Endowment investors and other business leaders go on solidarity trip to Israel

dozens of heads Investors and business leaders traveled to Israel this week to show solidarity with Israel amid the war on Hamas, according to junket documents obtained by The Intercept.

The visit included top executives from private equity firms such as Bain Capital; Tech industry leaders, like a Patreon executive; and a managing director at the endowment investment firm of Harvard University, a school plagued by political clashes around Israel’s war on Gaza.

“There are many fronts in every war. The people taking part in this mission are here to help combat the economic disruption of war.

The documents, which include an itinerary and list of attendees, provide details about the week-long meeting in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, called the Israel Tech Mission. The meeting, which begins Sunday, includes panels such as “Technology in the Trenches: Supporting an Ecosystem During War.”

Participants will hold meetings with top Israeli officials such as President Isaac Herzog, as well as opposition leader and former military chief Benny Gantz, who joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet after the October 7 attack.

Increasing investor confidence in Israel would be welcome news. The Israeli Stock Exchange – whose chairman is due to meet Teck mission participants on Thursday – suffered billions in losses after the Hamas attack on October 7, although it has slowly recovered. The market decline came in the wake of a reported withdrawal of some foreign investors from Israel after Netanyahu’s controversial attempt to roll back judicial independence roiled the country.

The Israel Tech mission is clearly in support of the Israeli war effort.

“Every war has multiple fronts,” Israel Tech Mission co-organizer Ron Miasnik, who invests for Bain Capital, told Israeli business website CTech. “The people on this mission are here to help counter the economic disruption of war. We are focused on supporting and helping rebuild Israel’s world-class tech industry.

According to an online application for the trip, a screenshot of which was obtained by The Intercept, trip attendees will have to pay their own way. “Attendees will make their own travel arrangements,” the application states. “Participants will bear their own travel costs.”

Israel Defense Forces and right-wing politicians

On the visit the delegation will spend time with Israel’s senior political leadership as well as military figures. The online travel application states that attendees will receive “confidential military and political briefings from former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, as well as current members of the Knesset and senior military leaders.”

According to the itinerary, the group is to meet with soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, on Tuesday before attending a “solidarity tech reception” with people as diverse as Israeli NBA player and venture capitalist Omri Casspi. CEO of Goldman Sachs Israel. (In response to a request for comment, Goldman Sachs’ UK office said it had not received a response from its Israeli office.)

The Israel Tech Mission appears to have been organized by Itrek, a New York-based nonprofit whose logo appears on the itinerary and list of attendees. According to the group’s website, Itrec sponsors week-long “Israel Treks” to create an “appreciation for Israel among current and future leaders” so they can understand its “complex reality.” (Itrek did not respond to a request for comment.)

Israel boasts a strong tech sector. While pro-Israel figures have long promoted the country’s reputation as a “start-up nation”, criticisms have emerged in recent years that point to the role of Israel’s defense sector in producing talent and funding research. which becomes the focus of technological projects – effectively ending Israel’s occupation of Palestine in order to make profits. For example, cyber experts from the Israeli Army’s Unit 8200 are known for creating successful start-ups, sometimes engaging in security practices and even alleged rights abuses.

Close ties between Israel’s security state, its technology sector, and the American technology community are common. Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Netanyahu and top IDF officials last month to discuss “security aspects of artificial intelligence,” according to a readout of the conversation. The Israeli-Palestinian magazine +972 reported last month that advances in artificial intelligence have allowed the Israeli military to generate targets faster than ever before.

Israel Tech Mission participants, for their part, seek to support Israel’s tech sector.

“After October 7, we think it is important for venture capital and technology business leaders to stand with Israel,” Meetup CEO and mission co-organizer David Siegel said in a press release. “Our trip was oversubscribed for attendees. The technology community recognizes the desperate need for support as many Israeli entrepreneurs and their workforces are on the front lines as reservists.

Harvard’s large endowment

Israel Tech Mission’s participant list includes a diverse list of investors and business leaders. Those listed include top executives from companies dealing in stock trading, such as stock transfer firm WeStock Transfer and TIFIN, a financial technology investment firm that uses artificial intelligence. Investors from private equity funds like Apollo Global Management and Entrepreneur Partners are also expected to participate.

The list of attendees also includes business executives such as Ariel Boyman, vice president of Mastercard; Steve Miller, chief financial officer of eyeglasses retailer Warby Parker; Michael Cohen, who leads the autonomy and automation platform at John Deere; and former Timberland CEO Jeffrey Swartz. (Weistock, Tiffin, Apollo, Entrepreneur Partners, Mastercard, Warby Parker, John Deere and Swartz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.)

Also listed as a participant is Adam Goldstein, managing director of Harvard Management Company, which helps oversee Harvard University’s more than $50 billion endowment – ​​the largest on earth. The endowment investment fund has in the past been accused of investing approximately $200 million in companies that profit from Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (Harvard Management Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

Elite Ivy League colleges have become a flash point in the American debate about Israel’s war on Gaza. Harvard has faced opposition from donors. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman, for example, has become a harsh critic of pro-Palestinian students and what he says is the school’s weak response to them — a battle fueled by years of resentment. And Harvard President Claudine Gay faced and resisted calls to resign because of her pro-Palestinian activism and her response to alleged anti-Semitism on campus.

In recent years, the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel has gained momentum at the university. Last year, the student newspaper, the Harvard Crimson, faced criticism for its support of a BDS campaign—which, if successful, would have seen Goldstein’s Harvard management company divest from Israel.

While representatives of the Israel Tech Mission are looking to boost the tech sector in Israel, the Israeli war on Gaza is also being used as a pitch for tech companies like NSO Group to improve their image in the United States. The company was blacklisted by the US after its phone-hacking software Pegasus was shown to be involved in rights abuses.

Lobbyists working for the company in Washington, which is facing a cash crunch, are using the Israeli war on Gaza to revive the company’s reputation. In November, NSO lobbyists wrote to the US State Department calling on “the importance of cyber intelligence technology in light of the recent Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel and the serious security threats posed by their consequences.”

Source: theintercept.com