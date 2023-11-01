HARTFORD – With a developer’s lawsuit out of the way, Hartford can expect to see more new apartments, parking garages and amenities like a grocery store near Dunkin’ Park in the near future.

Last week’s announcement of a settlement in a lawsuit by embattled developer CenterPlan against the city of Hartford has raised hopes about redevelopment north of the city. The area is planned as a showpiece district that welcomes visitors to the capital city and connects long-separated neighborhoods.

Construction on the next phase at North Crossing, the name given to the development underway around the ballpark, could begin by the end of the year, said Randy Salvatore, the Stamford-based developer at the helm of the project.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

A parking lot with an uneven and grassy surface across Main Street from the stadium, known as Parcel B, will be the first to go under shovels. The lot will be replaced by a structure containing 237 apartments and a 522-car parking garage, the first phase of a $120 million complex that could eventually contain 1,000 units and a grocery store.

“We’re really moving as fast as we can to get everything ready so we can hit the ground running within the next few months,” Salvatore said Monday.

When CenterPlan’s lawsuit halted that project, Salvatore’s RMS companies focused on the former Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute campus at 275 Windsor St., with a $67 million plan to build 269 apartments.

Now Salvatore said he plans to pursue both projects simultaneously, finalizing the purchase of the RPI property and preparing to demolish most of the older 1970s buildings on the site.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“There is a lot of demolition and site work left to be done, and so I think a lot of that will be done in parallel with this development,” Salvatore said, referring to Parcel B.

As far as grocery stores and other amenities are concerned, as per initial plans of the development, this will have to wait till the later stages of the North Crossing project.

Due to debate over zoning amendments by Hartford planners in recent months, retail sales such as grocery stores may play a smaller role in Salvatore’s development in the future. Salvatore has asked for changes that would allow 100 percent of the ground floor space in its developments to be used for tenant amenities rather than retail use due to the slow leasing market. Other requested changes were related to entrances and parking structures.

Some neighborhood advocates seeking more pedestrian and bike-friendly development around Dunkin’ Park criticized the zoning changes at a recent planning meeting.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

“The baseball stadium is an attraction designed to generate foot traffic, and every single one of these modifications is essentially reducing foot traffic,” community attorney Jules Pitt told the Planning Commission on October 24.

“Walking around downtown, we won’t feel like it’s a vibrant and interesting place,” Pitt said, arguing that the changes would also hamper efforts to add bike and bus lanes to the area.

The development team hopes to break ground by the end of the year on its $19 million project, a combination of new construction and renovation of historic buildings called Arrowhead Gateway.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The project secured both state and federal historic tax credits to plan the revitalization of the Flat Iron, Arrowhead Café and Co-op buildings at the corner of Ann Uccello and Main streets, said Fernando Betancourt, executive director of the nonprofit San Juan Center. Have done.

Major portions of the property have yet to be transferred from city ownership to the developers, Betancourt said, a deal he expects to complete by December. The day after closing, the partnership plans to break ground.

Betancourt said the relaunch of Salvatore’s plans for Parcel B is positive for the area and the Arrowhead project.

“There is synergy between that project and ours because of the proximity,” Betancourt said. “That corridor is moving toward downtown, so I would say it’s a real game-changer for the area.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Mayor Luke Bronin said the Gateway and Salvatore developments will serve as an important link between the city and the neighborhood, which were separated by acres of vacant land caused by highway construction decades ago.

“(The agreement) allows us to move forward immediately with the development of the parcels around the ballpark, which, as you know, was always the core of the promise made to the city of Hartford, that this would be much more than a baseball park project. , but a neighborhood development that will help reconnect our neighborhoods, get rid of the sea of ​​surface parking and tie our neighborhoods back together,” Bronin said Thursday.

Source: www.bing.com